EASTON — In the wake of Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order limiting the size of gatherings, Talbot County religious leaders are changing, and sometimes canceling, worship services.
On March 12, Hogan issued an executive order prohibiting large gatherings and closing senior centers. He had declared a state of emergency for the entire state on March 5.
The executive order bans “gatherings of more than 250 people, including social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings, are prohibited at all locations and venues. … Planned large gatherings and events must be canceled or postponed until after termination of the state of emergency and the proclamation of the catastrophic health emergency has been rescinded.”
On Friday, March 13, the Rev. W. Francis Malooly, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, issued a statement dispensing, or excusing, Catholics in the diocese, which includes Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
“This dispensation is intended to help limit the spread of coronavirus, and conform to guidelines and regulations adopted by the States of Delaware and Maryland,” he wrote. However, worship services will continue to be celebrated.
All diocesan and parish Catholic schools and religious education programs will be closed or canceled for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.
“As of now, schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 30, 2020. All CYM Sports events have been canceled until further notice,” Malooly stated.
More information, including a video of the Sunday Mass for those wishing to participate from their homes, can be found at www.cdow.org/coronavirus.
The Rev. James Nash, pastor of Saints Peter & Paul parish, which comprises three churches in Talbot County said, “The first and most important thing is the concern for people’s health.” Social distancing will be practiced, as well as modifications in the way the faithful receive Holy Communion.
“We want to make sure we’re providing for the spiritual well-being of people,” Nash said. “But if they’re not feeling well or they just don’t feel comfortable in a crowd, they are certainly free to stay home, take care of themselves, and hopefully, in a couple of weeks or however long it takes, we’ll be able to get beyond this and get back to normal again.”
Rabbi Peter Hyman of Temple B’nai Israel met earlier in the week with congregation President Elaine Friedman.
“We’ve asked people to refrain from kissing and hugging,” Hyman said, adding it would be difficult for members to refrain from displays of affection.
He said the synagogue would stream services on Fridays and Saturdays, but the religious school and community events are postponed.
“This is crazy stuff and frightening, actually,” Hyman said.
Hogan warned the novel coronavirus “continues to evolve, and will escalate rapidly and dramatically.”
“For Marylanders, the actions I have announced here today will be disruptive to your everyday lives,” Hogan said during the March 12 press conference. “They may seem extreme, and they may sound frightening. But they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe.”
In a press release issued late Saturday afternoon, March 14, the National Black Church Initiative, a faith-based coalition of 34,000 churches comprising 37 denominations and 26.7 million African Americans with an additional 116,000 sister churches, “(urged) all of our church leaders to respect the science regarding COVID-19 and allow and encourage all of its members who are at least 60 years old and have underlying conditions to forgo church for the foreseeable future.”
“This extraordinary moral move by NBCI is to protect us all from this extraordinarily dangerous virus and is in accordance with guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Anthony Fauci, of the National Institute of Health, expressed that COVID-19 (coronavirus) “... is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.” Additionally, health experts have expressed that those with underlying conditions who are age 60 and over are particularly vulnerable to this disease,” the press release stated.
Talbot County’s largest Methodist congregation canceled this Sunday’s services.
In a March 13 email, Karen Reed, church administrator of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton, wrote, “We are following the direction of Gov. Hogan and our Bishop, Peggy Johnson and refraining from holding worship services or Sunday school for this Sunday, March 15. We will re-evaluate on Monday on how we will proceed in the weeks to come.”
The Rev. Ed Kuhling is pastor of the church.
The Presbyterian Church of Easton, on North Washington Street, suspended its worship service today, March 15. However, the Rev. Dr. Richard “Duke” Dixon posted his message “Others and Grace” on the church’s website.
The Episcopal Bishop of Easton, the Rev. Santosh Marray, sent an email to churches in the diocese on Friday, March 13.
“Two things are now clear: social distance is needed to stop the spread of the COVID-19 and the population most at risk are highly represented among our congregations and clergy,” he wrote, adding that church leaders “would reassess the situation and hopefully resume public worship Sunday, March 29. We commit to notify everyone promptly by the end of next week if there is an extension to this directive.”
The Rev. Sue Browning, pastor of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton, along with the church’s board, posted on the congregation’s website that it was “with a heavy heart” that the decision was made to cancel Sunday services today, March 15.
On the congregation’s website, Browning posted: “As we face the actual and the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, we have considered how as congregations we can best avoid transmitting the virus. … Decisions on whether to hold services will be made on a week-to-week basis.”
Violating Hogan’s prohibition comes with a hefty penalty. “A person who knowingly and willfully violates this Order is guilty of a misdemeanor and on conviction is subject to imprisonment not exceeding 1 year or a fine not exceeding $5,000 or both.”