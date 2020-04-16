Hogan orders stores to require face coverings

Face masks and face coverings inside retail establishments will now be a requirement statewide under a new executive order Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Wednesday afternoon as part of the state's efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“The wearing of masks is also something we may have to become more accustomed to in order to safely reopen our state,” Hogan said during a press conference broadcast live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
Hogan commended Charles, Prince George's, Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties for already being ahead of the curve and requiring face masks and coverings before the announcement.
The executive order, which is set to go into effect at 7 a.m. on Saturday, will require the wearing of face masks or face coverings when inside any retail establishment, including grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores, as well as when riding any form of public transportation.
The executive order also compels retail locations to require their staff wear face coverings and to put in social distancing measures “in order to keep their customers and staff safe,” Hogan said.
At the start of his press conference, Hogan noted that the number of positive cases in the state has exceeded 10,000, and that Monday and Tuesday marked the deadliest 48 hours so far with 87 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
“We're not yet one of the states that is over the hump; we're still going up in the national capital region,” Hogan said.
As of Thursday morning, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland was 10,784, with 392 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths and another 67 "probable" deaths due to coronavirus. Charles County had 327 confirmed cases and 13 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Hogan said that now is not the time to relax the measures that have been put in place.
“The worst possible thing we could do is to take actions too quickly and then have that spike so we look like New York, and we have thousands of people die, and hundreds of thousands of people sick, and overload our hospital system, because then it's very hard to put that genie back in the bottle,” Hogan said.
However, Hogan said it is not too early to start thinking about what form recovery will look like, and planning the roadmap for reopening the state's economy, even though the time frame for that to occur is still unclear.
“There are some very real reasons for hope and optimism right now, and there is clearly a light at the end of this tunnel, but exactly how and when we get to that light is going to be up to each and every one of us,” Hogan said.
Hogan said that any recovery plan will be based on four building blocks: expanding testing capacity up to 10,000 tests a day; increasing hospital surge capacity by 6,000 beds; ramping up the state's supply of personal protective equipment; and building a robust contact tracing operation to investigate every positive case of the coronavirus, ensure individuals are quarantined and anyone they came into contact with while contagious is quarantined and tested.
“Contact tracing is another word for disease investigation and this has been the hallmark of what has happened in public health for centuries,” said Fran Phillips, deputy secretary of health. “We need to ramp up considerably in order to reach every new COVID case in Maryland, and that is the goal, to suppress this virus.”
“We're in this for a very long time, we will prevail, we will get past this virus, but this is absolutely not the moment to let up, it is not a moment to relax. It's a moment to stay at home and to do the things that we all know are very, very difficult to do, but as the governor has said, we are starting to see progress,” Phillips added.
Hogan said that details of a recovery roadmap will begin being made public next week.