Hogan orders flags flown at half staff until Sunday

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
Hogan orders flags to half-staff

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all Maryland flags lowered to half staff through sunset Sunday in honor of victims of COVID-19, fallen heroes and frontline workers.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is celebrating front line workers Saturday, encouraging residents to light their neighborhoods in blue in honor of those working jobs that put them most at risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

However on Thursday, Hogan marked sad news with the call for flags to be flown at half staff beginning at noon and lasting through sunset Sunday May 3.

“Today, our state marks a solemn milestone—more than 1,000 Marylanders have lost their lives to COVID-19. I have ordered flags lowered to half-staff to commemorate their lives and to honor their memories. They will never be forgotten," Hogan said.

Friday will be marked with the proclamation of Fallen Heroes Day. Always the first Friday in May in Maryland, this year the commemoration takes on special meaning.

“Tomorrow (Friday), the flag will remain lowered for our annual observation of Fallen Heroes Day as we honor all those brave men and women of our police, firefighter, and first responder families who selflessly laid down their lives in service to others," the governor said.

"As our state battles this deadly pandemic, our first responders have again risen to the challenge and answered the call to serve, just as they always do."

Hogan especially wants residents to celebrate and thank those who are serving daily, and to keep flags at half staff in their honor.

“I have also ordered the flag to remain lowered through the weekend as we celebrate the selfless and heroic efforts of our healthcare workers—the doctors, nurses, paramedics, and providers on the front lines who have been going on no sleep, not seeing their families, truly risking everything to care and provide for the sick and those in need," Hogan said.

"These men and women are as compassionate as they are fearless."

He asked that people keep the fallen in their hearts and to pray for everyone.

"Let us continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together.”

