Hogan announces 'major actions' as COVID-19 tensions escalate

As the world continues further into unprecedented times, Dundalk and surrounding areas are looking much different.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced early in the day on March 12 that Maryland had its first case of community transmission of COVID-19, a novel virus more commonly referred to as the coronavirus. That evening, Hogan issued several “major actions” that could potentially change Dundalkians’ way of life for the foreseeable future.
Community transmission means that the infected person did not spend time in an area already known to be infected and is not known to have been in contact with another person carrying the virus.. The person in question is an individual in Prince George’s County. This person joins two more new cases. One of those confirmed cases is an individual from Baltimore County. Maryland now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“The circumstances of this case indicate that we are entering a new crisis in our state,” Hogan said. “Our focus is now turning from containment to rapidly working to mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Joined by Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon and others, Hogan declared that all Maryland public schools will be closed for two weeks, from March 16-27. Salmon said that while the schools are closed, crews will use the time to clean buildings and vehicles.
Hogan ordered that all senior centers across the state will be closed until the state of emergency declared on March 5 is lifted. Earlier in the day on March 12, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. said from the Baltimore County Historic Courthouse in Towson that all Baltimore County Senior Centers would close, beginning March 16, until further notice.
The cruise ship terminal at the Port of Baltimore is closed as ordered by the governor. It will remain closed until further notice. Hogan said that no passenger or crew member will be allowed to disembark a vessel that made a port call outside the United States. This executive order has one exception. Two cruise ships, the Carnival Pride and the RLS Grandeur of the Seas, are expected to reach the Port of Baltimore “in the coming days.” These ships are required to follow all appropriate screening protocols, Hogan said.
Public gatherings of at least 250 people are not allowed until further notice. Large public gatherings around the state are either canceled or postponed. The 2020 Dundalk St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was scheduled for March 14, is canceled. The Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce confirmed the cancellation late in the evening on March 11.
Hogan said he enacted an executive order allowing extensions for all expiration dates of all permits, licenses and other authorizations issued by agencies in the state. The extension will last until 30 days after the state of emergency has been lifted. These authorizations include driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations, professional licenses, and so forth.
All hospitals in the state are ordered to adopt new visitor policies to limit the spread of COVID-19. Only one adult visitor per patient is allowed, and visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed. Visitors will be screened for flu-like symptoms. Visitors who have completed international travel are prohibited.
Hogan said that all Maryland state prisons will suspend visits, effective as of March 12, in order to protect employees, detainees and their families, while the state of emergency is still active.
“For Marylanders, the actions I have announced today will be disruptive to your everyday lives,” Hogan said. “They may sound extreme and they may sound frightening, but they could be the difference in saving lives and helping keep people safe.”
Baltimore County had already taken necessary steps after it was confirmed an individual who lives in the county is infected. Where this individual lives in the county is not known. What is known is the individual is a male in his 60s who recently attended an American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C. recently.
Olszewski ordered all senior centers in the county closed, effective March 16, until further notice. The Department of Recreation and Parks said that all organized recreational activities were suspended until further notice. Meetings around the county were canceled.
Dundalk residents with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call a Baltimore County Department of Health hotline at 410-887-3816. Everyone is encouraged to continue to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.