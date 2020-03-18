On the first day of a virus-caused school closure, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced a few more major closures in the state. Meanwhile, a St. Mary’s virus test turned out negative and public schools began providing free meals to students.
During a Monday morning press conference, Hogan said starting at 5 p.m. all bars and restaurants were to close, with an exception for carry-out, drive-throughs and delivery businesses. Gatherings of more than 50 people are now banned, closed hospitals will be reopened to add more beds, Maryland’s Medical Reserve Corps will be activated, and three free meals per day will be given to students in need while schools are closed, which could be extended beyond the initial two-week closure that started Monday.
At a Tuesday morning press conference, Hogan announced that the state’s primary election originally scheduled for April 28 will be postponed until Tuesday, June 2. Also, the Preakness Stakes horse race in Baltimore, the second jewel of racing’s Triple Crown, will likely be postponed until “sometime in September,” rail and bus services in the state will be reduced, and all non-commercial driver’s license tests are suspended, he said.
Last week, Hogan and Karen Salmon, the state superintendent, said schools will be closed from March 16 to March 27. Margaret Brent Middle School closed a bit earlier last Friday after suspicion of school community members being exposed to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Health officials confirmed their test results were negative and as of Monday afternoon, no cases had been confirmed in St. Mary’s County.
But if and when it does hit the county, health officials say they have a plan in place.
“The first case means the launch of public health investigation and containment. Our public health team will continue to work to prevent transmission of the virus. We may look at additional community mitigation strategies, though this would depend on the details of the case,” Jenna Guzman, spokesperson for St. Mary’s health department, said in an email.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the St. Mary’s school board, said it’s “hard to know” if students will return to school after March 27.
Guzman said it is possible students would not be able to return for the rest of the school year.
“State and local officials will continue to evaluate the situation and make decisions in the best interest of our communities,” she said.
Hogan also enacted an emergency order to expand child care access to critical personnel, like health care workers, emergency medical services and law enforcement, during the state of emergency and closure of schools.
It’s a service members of the health department plan to use.
“Our public health workforce is front and center in responding to this pandemic and protecting our community. Our employees have families, too, and may need access to child care to continue providing essential emergency response,” Guzman said.
Allen said Monday morning she has not heard of the child care initiative and does not know if it is something the school system can do.
The county public schools went from a Code 3 on Monday, which means no students or employees should report to class or work and administrative leave is provided to 12-month employees, to a Code 4 on Tuesday, which means 12-month employees can return to work and some staff can telework.
St. Mary’s public schools already announced its food service giveaway through a press release on Friday. Its summer meals program started a drive-up lunch service yesterday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at Leonardtown Elementary and Greenview Knolls Elementary schools that will continue while schools are out, Mondays through Fridays. All children up to 18 years old may partake.
Although food is provided, Allen said she is not aware of any home instruction is being provided by the school system. With the exception of a few optional books and worksheets given out, no mandatory instruction has been mandated for students at home on what has turned into an impromptu vacation with no known end.
“For the time being, as far as I’m aware, we’re not providing home instruction,” she said. “Our hope is that we will have some additional guidance from the state and that we can manage to work to recover these days the best we can.”
Superintendent Scott Smith did not return requests for comment by press time. Other measures put in place by the governor as of Monday included 5,000 medical volunteer corps activated; out-of-state medical professionals allowed to practice; evictions and service shutoffs prohibited; and banks and grocery stores ordered to stay open.
Although there have been no identified cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County as of Tuesday afternoon, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) declared a state of emergency that went into effect Saturday, March 14. The emergency declaration follows a similar statewide measure signed earlier by Hogan. The county declaration authorizes the commissioner president “to take such measures as necessary to maximize the preservation of life and property, including the authority to require protective measures and responses,” according to a release from county government.
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown is now offering drive-through testing for people with a prescription from a medical provider or the health department outside the Outpatient Pavilion entrance between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
As of Monday afternoon, Naval Air Station Patuxent River had not met the criteria for the declaration of a public health emergency under Department of Defense instructions, which include severe degradation of mission capabilities or normal operations, or health care needs exceeding available resources. Pax River remained open, although base personnel are taking steps to ensure the protection of workers’ health and safety while maintaining mission readiness, according to Patrick Gordon, a spokesperson for the base. The drill hall closed starting Tuesday, though, and many events on base have been canceled. For information about the base, people are encouraged to follow at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver and on Twitter at @NASPaxRiverPAO.
More than 50 Marylanders have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a family of viruses, some of which can infect people and animals, named for the crownlike spikes on their surfaces. Southern Maryland had its first case when an individual from Waldorf tested positive late last week.
The viruses can cause the common cold or more severe diseases such as SARS, MERS and COVID-19, the latter of which first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Residents can call the COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4911 Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for information relating to the coronavirus.
