STEVENSVILLE — The Kent Island Heritage Society announced Friday, March 20, that the Kent Island Day celebration in May has been canceled in light of the current state of emergency and concerns over the the COVID-19 pandemic.
Held each year on the third Saturday of May, Kent Island Day commemorates the founding of Kent Island in 1631 with a parade down Main Street in Historic Stevensville, exhibits, musical entertainment, dance performances, tours of historic sites, food, vendors, costumes, activities for kids and crafts.
“The Kent Island Heritage Society holds the health, safety and welfare of our citizens and our community as our top priority,” said Heritage Society Jack Broderick. “Kent Island Day is a large community event attracting up to 2,000 people and requiring extensive coordination and planning. Under the current crisis with so many unknowns, holding such an event in mid-May is simply unthinkable.”
The popular annual event always draws a large crowd. Gatherings are currently limited to 10 or fewer people.
“We join with our many community businesses, organizations and citizens in offering our best hopes that we will weather this crisis safely, together. We pledge to do our part to help make that happen. We urge all to follow the advice and direction of our local and national leaders. Stay healthy and safe,” Broderick said.
“In the months to come we will monitor the situation to see if some kind of special Kent Island celebration is warranted and appropriate after this cloud has passed.”
The Kent Island Day tradition began in 1977 with the signing of a proclamation by acting Gov. Blair Lee.
The proclamation states Kent Island was the first English speaking settlement in Maryland and the third in the United States after Jamestown, Va., and Plymouth, Mass.
Kent Island Day is the second big event canceled by the Heritage Society due to the coronavirus outbreak. Broderick previously announced the cancellation of archaeologist Dr. Darrin Lowery's presentation on local history and artifacts at its March meeting. That presentation may be rescheduled.
The Kent Island Heritage Society has been invited to join Lowery in an on-site dig later this year on Parsons Island. The dig is sponsored through a grant from the Maryland Historic Trust.