Health Officer encourages personal responsibility

Every citizen has a role to play in helping stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping the community safe, said Dr. Fredia Wadley, Health Officer for Talbot County.
“People have asked, ‘What can I do?’” Dr. Wadley said. “The most important thing any of us can do is accept responsibility for your own actions. “Ask yourself, ‘Am I taking my responsibility to stay home seriously? Am I taking the precautions necessary to keep myself and my family safe? Am I observing the guidelines for social distancing? Am I only making trips to the store for essential items? As a business owner, am I taking the precautions necessary to keep my employees and customers safe?’”
Talbot County Council President Corey Pack agreed that individual accountability is critical.
“You just cannot underestimate the role of the individual in the fight against the COVID-19 virus,” Pack said. “You can make a difference. The community has mobilized to respond to this health crisis, and each of us has a role to play. But it all starts with taking responsibility for your own behavior.”
To help citizens stay informed about what is needed and expected, Talbot County’s Emergency Operations Center has distributed a consistent, daily message via every accessible communications channel.
“We have said over and over that our best defense against this virus is social distancing by limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, and frequent hand washing,” Talbot County Director of Emergency Services Clay Stamp said. “But I will add that having well informed citizens who are willing to sacrifice for the common good is key to making these measures effective. We’re all in this together.”
For more information about Talbot County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, log on to talbotcovid19.org.
Key Points for April 8
- Maryland reported an increase of 1,058 COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 5,529.
- The surge in numbers today was caused by a lag in receiving test results from private labs and is not representative of a true daily increase, according to Dr. Fredia Wadley, Talbot County Health Officer.
- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Talbot County has risen to 11.
- A total of 124 people in Maryland have died from contracting the virus, including 21 in the past 24 hours.
- The mobile testing site at Chesapeake College will continue to operate today and into next week as long as testing supplies last. The site will not open on Good Friday, April 10.
- Brookletts Place Talbot County Senior Center will host a pop up food pantry on Friday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Family Law Legal Assistance
The Maryland Courts have extended the closure of all court houses to the public through May 1, 2020 per the Administrative order signed by Chief Judge Barbera on March 25, 2020. https://www.mdcourts.gov/sites/default/files/admin-orders/20200325extendinglengthofrestrictedoperations.pdf
With the closure of the court houses to the public, all in person Family Law Self Help clinics have been cancelled. The Circuit Court for Talbot County, Family Services program is striving to continue to provide free legal services during the extended closure by holding telephonic clinics in April. If you need legal advice or assistance with forms for divorce, custody, visitation, child support, guardianship, or name changes please contact Barbara Mitchell at 410-819-9876 for your initial intake. You will be scheduled for an appointment to receive a call from a local family law attorney to assist you with your needs.
Appointments are limited and on a first come first served basis. It is encouraged that individuals that need immediate assistance with a family law matter take advantage of the state-wide resources available. To chat with an attorney free of charge online visit www.mdcourts.gov/selfhelp or call 410-260-1392. Courts are still accepting pleadings and filing of paperwork by mail, through the MDEC electronic filing system, and through drop boxes located at the front of the buildings.
Talbot County Public Schools
TCPS will follow the approved 2019-2020 school calendar with all schools closed from Thursday, April 9 through Monday, April 13.
Meals and CarePacks will still be distributed on Friday, April 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. at all school sites.
The TCPS IT Help Desk will be CLOSED on Friday, April 10. Help Desk hours next week will be Tuesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to noon, and Friday, April 17, from noon to 3 p.m. at Easton High School and St. Michaels Middle High School. “I’d like to give a shout-out to our EXCELLENT Tech team," Superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith said. "They have worked tirelessly these past few weeks bringing Continuity of Learning on-line for our students and supporting their needs through device distribution and a virtual Help Desk."
Where to Find More Information
- CDC COVID-2019 Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Talbot County COVID-19 Information www.talbotcovid19.org
- Shore Regional Health COVID Information https://www.umms.org/shore/patients-visitors/coronavirus
- Maryland Department of Health Website: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Website: https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/Pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalbotHealthMaryland/
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Website: http://www.talbotdes.org/default.asp
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talbotdes