Health officer directs stores to implement social distancing protocols

EASTON — In the latest effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Larry Hogan has issued an Executive Order that gives county health officers the authority to require retail stores to modify their operations to comply with social distancing guidelines and close those that fail to meet the requirements.
“Social distancing, sanitizing frequently used surfaces, and hand washing are still the best tools we have for limiting the spread of this virus,” County Health Officer Dr. Fredia Wadley said. “We are asking the business community to voluntarily comply with the governor’s order. It’s your civic responsibility and in the best interest of your customers.”
While some local retail establishments are taking measures to provide for social distancing that is essential to stop the spread of COVID-19, others have not yet implemented plans to keep the public safe.
Strategies range from marking floors to ensure adequate distance between customers, to limiting the number of customers, to altering customer flow patterns. Most local retailers are also disinfecting surfaces that are touched regularly, including shopping carts, door handles, checkout areas, and other high-touch surfaces. Others offer sanitizers to customers as they enter and exit the store.
“These are trying times for all of us,” Talbot County Council President Corey Pack said. “Some of our businesses have been directed to close their doors to prevent the spread of the virus while other essential businesses are trying to balance providing necessary goods and services with ensuring the safety of the people they serve.
“We owe the compliant businesses a debt of gratitude, but we must also request that all essential businesses develop and employ a safety plan to ensure that they are not operating in an unsafe manner,” he added.
Store owners and managers with questions about developing a social distancing plan should call the Health Department at 410-819-5600 and speak with an infection control nurse.
Key Points for April 7
- Maryland reported 326 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 4,371.
- Talbot County has ten confirmed cases and has had one death
- Businesses are supporting our community by feeding their own hospitality workers who are currently dislocated as well as front line workers who are responding to the COVID-19 crisis every day.
- Family Meal for hospitality workers — familymealtalbot.com/
- Feed the Front Lines Maryland Eastern Shore is supporting local businesses supporting essential workers — feedthefront-mes.org/
- Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and the Talbot County Health Department have released enforcement guidelines and retail notifications regarding safe and essential practices.
Meal Distribution
Royal Oak Community United Methodist Church is having a drive-thru food distribution on Monday, April 13. The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and end when food runs out. Talbot County residents only. Please approach Royal Oak on Royal Oak Road/Rt. 329 from the Newcomb/St. Michaels direction. The line will form from this direction. DO NOT get out of your car. You will need to complete the form given on site and a picture of form will be taken through closed window to limit contact. Please clear your trunk so food can be loaded without you exiting your car. No walk ups allowed. Call the Talbot Food Resource Line with questions, 410-770-5515 or email talbotlct@talbotcountymd.gov.
Where to Find More Information
- CDC COVID-2019 Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Talbot County COVID-19 Information www.talbotcovid19.org
- Shore Regional Health COVID Information https://www.umms.org/shore/patients-visitors/coronavirus
- Maryland Department of Health Website: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Website: https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/Pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalbotHealthMaryland/
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Website: http://www.talbotdes.org/default.asp
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talbotdes