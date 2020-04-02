CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne's County Health Department appreciates donations of items that can be used in the fight against COVID-19. All donations must be new and be in the original packaging.
Needed items:
Vinyl Gloves
Medical Disposable Gowns
Dust Masks
Surgical Masks
Disinfectant
Hand Sanitizer
The health department will serve as a coordinator of supplies for essential personnel in the county. We do not want or expect anyone to donate any supplies needed for their own personal use, officials said.
If you have a surplus and would like to donate, please call at 410-758-0720.