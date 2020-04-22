Health Dept. reports fourth COVID-19 related death in Cecil County

ELKTON – The Cecil County Health Department on April 22 reported the fourth confirmed COVID-19- related death of a Cecil County resident. The patient was a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions.
There are currently 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cecil County. Community transmission is occurring throughout the county, which means everyone is at risk of exposure.
To protect personal health information, CCHD will not disclose additional information about individuals who have passed away, nor will CCHD confirm specific information about any individual case.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit the Cecil County Health Department’s web page at cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus or call the Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at 410-996-1005 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, with any questions.
The Cecil County Health Department, in partnership with the community, strives to improve the health of Cecil County and its residents by providing leadership to find solutions to our health problems through assessment, policy development and assurance of quality health services and education.