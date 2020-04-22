You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

featured top story

Health Dept. reports fourth COVID-19 related death in Cecil County

Coronavirus

An illustration of the coronavirus.

 CDC

ELKTON – The Cecil County Health Department on April 22 reported the fourth confirmed COVID-19- related death of a Cecil County resident. The patient was a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions.

There are currently 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cecil County. Community transmission is occurring throughout the county, which means everyone is at risk of exposure. 

To protect personal health information, CCHD will not disclose additional information about individuals who have passed away, nor will CCHD confirm specific information about any individual case. 

For additional information on COVID-19, visit the Cecil County Health Department’s web page at cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus or call the Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at 410-996-1005 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, with any questions. 

The Cecil County Health Department, in partnership with the community, strives to improve the health of Cecil County and its residents by providing leadership to find solutions to our health problems through assessment, policy development and assurance of quality health services and education.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business