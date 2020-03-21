The St. Mary’s County Health Department has been notified that a St. Mary’s County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the agency announced just after noon on Saturday.
The individual is a woman in her 20s who had known exposure to a person diagnosed with COVID-19. She is in good condition, has been isolating at home, and is being monitored by the health department.
The agency is currently conducting an investigation into potential exposure to other community members. The health department will directly contact individual community members who may have been exposed to coordinate any needed testing and monitoring for symptoms. Any risk of broader community exposure will be announced to the community as the public health investigation continues.
The health department urges community members to continue infection prevention measures and social distancing. If sick, stay home and away from others. If in need of medical attention, call ahead to a primary care doctor or health care facility, or use 911 in a medical emergency. For local COVID-19 updates and information, see www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
“We have been working with state and local partners to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and to prepare our community for the impact of this worldwide pandemic. We are ready to respond together,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Most people with this illness experience mild or moderate symptoms similar to the common cold or flu. Residents can stay safe by practicing infection prevention measures such as hand washing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.”
The health department and St. Mary’s County government will jointly hold a live announcement Saturday, March 21, at 4 p.m. which will be live streamed via St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 and the St. Mary’s County government YouTube channel.
“It is important to remain calm and stay informed. The St. Mary’s County government is working very closely with the St. Mary’s County Health Department. I encourage you to continue with preventive measures. Stay away from crowds, wash your hands thoroughly and often,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said.
A call center is open for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Community members can call the center at 301-475-4911 from 8 a.m. to speak with staff and obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered. Language interpretation services are available.
For information on St. Mary’s County Government COVID-19 response, see www.stmarysmd.com.