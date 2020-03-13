Harford County confirms COVID-19 case, urges public to stay calm and informed

BEL AIR — Officials confirmed on Monday that an 86-year-old woman has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Harford County after she returned from a trip abroad.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on March 8 that the Harford County resident contracted the virus while traveling overseas and is currently being treated. Hogan also said that there appear to be no major concerns over exposure risk to the community and there is no connection to the previous positive cases.
At a press conference Monday regarding this case, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman encouraged the public to stay calm and stay informed.
“Public safety is our highest priority, and my administration has been working closely with allied agencies to prepare for the coronavirus in our community,” Glassman said.
“With a case confirmed yesterday in Harford County, it is important for everyone to remain calm, continue to take precautions and avoid rumors. We will continue to share verified reports and timely updates provided by Governor Hogan and public health officials.”
Harford County Health Officer Russell Moy also spoke at the press conference on Monday and said the woman went straight from the airport to her home and started to experience a lack of appetite and fatigue six days after she returned from her trip.
“During this entire time, the patient states that she did not leave her house and did not come into contact with people except for her immediate family who have shown no systems and who are being asked to self isolate and self monitor for 14 days,” he said.
Moy said the name of the country the woman returned from and the name of the hospital where she is being taken care of would not be revealed at this time.
Moy said as of now there will be no community mitigation recommendations made by the Maryland Department of Health.
Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson followed Moy and said there are no plans to close schools or cancel after school events and that students and staff are asked to stay home if they feel sick.
“Anyone with 100 degree fever or higher should stay home until they are fever free for at least 24 hours or had additional guidance from their health care provider.”
Bulson said in order to encourage students to stay home when they are sick, the school system has decided to suspend the perfect attendance award and that while students are at school they will have multiple designated times throughout the day to wash their hands—especially before and after lunch.
The Maryland Health Department indicates that the vast majority of people recover from the coronavirus, and most will have mild or moderate symptoms. Frequently asked questions about the virus, including symptoms and what to do if you are sick, are on the health department web page at www.harfordcountyhealth.com/coronavirus/.
To prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like the coronavirus, the health department recommends that people wash their hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available, cover their coughs and sneezes with a tissue, sleeve or elbow, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using standard cleaning practices, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.