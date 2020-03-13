CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Public Library said it would be closed from March 15 until Monday, March 30 due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns and amidst similar state closures. Online services will still be available.
A release on Friday afternoon read:
"In cooperation with statewide efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Cecil County Public Library will close all branches beginning Sunday, March 15th, and reopen on Monday, March 30th.
All library programs and meeting room booking are cancelled until March 30. All fines will be waived during this closure. Community members can keep any materials currently checked out and return them when the library reopens.
We have a large variety of digital resources for all ages available for downloading 24/7 at home. We encourage you to use the Library’s digital streaming platforms to download free books, audiobooks, movies, tv shows, music, newspapers and magazines.
While schools are closed, online educational databases are available for both children and adults, in addition to online classes."
Harford County Public Library will also be closed March 15 through 30.
We are grateful to our public libraries for their service so far during this pandemic and appreciate the plethora of digital resources available to those with access.
