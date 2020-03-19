CENTREVILLE — With the state in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, some area grocery stores have announced hours of operation specifically for senior citizens to stock up on essential products.
Acme Markets in Centreville announced Wednesday, March 18, via social media they would hold hours for the elderly, age 60 or older, as well as pregnant customers to do their shopping from 7 to 9 a.m. on Monday through Friday.
Safeway in Chester will hold special hours for seniors from 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Also, Big Lots in the Kent Towne Market shopping center in Chester, which offers groceries and other staples, is reserving the first hour of each day for seniors and those most vulnerable to COVID-19. The store opens at 9 a.m. everyday but Sunday, when it opens at 10 a.m.
The duration of specially designated hours at stores is not yet determined.
According to Emma Inman, director of external communications for Food Lion, locations in Centreville and Stevensville are not offering specially designated hours. Their regular hours of operations also remain unchanged.