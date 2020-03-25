GRASONVILLE — On Sunday, March 22, the faculty and staff of Grasonville Elementary caravanned through the neighborhoods of Grasonville to let the students know that they were missed and the faculty were thinking about them.
More than 40 vehicles filled with staff members from Grasonville joined the caravan and traveled around the streets of Grasonville from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Notices were sent out to parents via robocall, email, Facebook, and the school website to make families aware that staff would be parading through their neighborhoods at a safe social distance to say hello.
The caravan started at Grasonville Elementary and went through many neighborhoods and streets including but not limited to: Wilson Street, Sawmill Lane, Greenwood, Whitehouse Acres, The Woods, Gravel Run Road, Main Street, Chester River Beach Road, Winchester Estates, Bennett Point Road, Perrys Corner Road, and ended at Prospect Bay.
Hundreds of students, parents and community members were waiting on porch steps, driveways and sidewalks to wave hello to teachers and faculty. They were met with cheers and tears. Even local residents without current GES students waited in lawn chairs and waved and cheered the staff on. All wore smiles and many made signs to convey messages.
The event was spearheaded by third grade teacher Cecelia Mitchell. Administrative Secretary Lanette Power-Waters and Guidance Counselor Shannon Berry helped organize the route and communication to families.
Laura Schroyer reflected on the event and said, "In light of difficult and often isolated times, it was wonderful to be able to connect with our students and community."