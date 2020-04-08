You are the owner of this article.
Grasonville celebrates Spirit Week virtually

GRASONVILLE — Grasonville Elementary teacher specialist Tiara Rhoades didn’t want to forego the yearly tradition of School Spirit Week so she came up with an idea to celebrate it virtually.

Traditionally, students come to school each week dressed in that day’s theme. This year, students and faculty still dressed up and posted their pictures to the school’s facebook page.

The themed days for the week were: Monday — GES Pride Day; Tuesday — Super Hero Day; Wednesday — Wacky Hair Day; Thursday — Sports Day; and Friday — Pajama Day.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business