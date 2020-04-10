Governor's new directives further protection for nursing homes

Because COVID-19 can quickly spreads among residents in senior living communities, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday enacted an emergency order in an effort to suppress it.
Effective now, new directives require all staff in Maryland nursing homes and long-term care facilities who interact with residents to wear personal protective equipment, create separate observation and isolation areas for residents and expedite all testing through the Maryland State Public Health Laboratory.
Maryland had reached more than 6,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 124 related deaths on Thursday morning. St. Mary’s County had 76 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning, according to the local health department.
There is concern with clusters of cases at dozens of nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state, Hogan said Sunday, and a current outbreak in Carroll County at Pleasant View Nursing Home, which had 99 confirmed cases among both residents and staff, has resulted in five deaths.
On Tuesday, after touring the state’s field hospital site at the Baltimore Convention Center, Hogan announced additional actions to slow the spread of COVID-19, including the establishment of new strike teams to help nursing homes in need of extra support, a new executive order empowering local health departments to shut down any business, establishment or construction site it deems unsafe, and the upcoming release of demographic breakdowns of Maryland case data, including hospitalization and mortality rates.
He said the White House and federal officials have now designated the Baltimore-Washington corridor as an emerging hotspot which includes Baltimore city and Baltimore County, as well as Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Queen Anne’s counties. St. Mary’s County is not included in the new designation.
Local nursing homes have taken measures to comply with the new order and have been working diligently to combat COVID-19.
Annette Hodges, the administrator at St. Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, said Monday afternoon the home continues to “communicate and work closely with the St. Mary’s County Health Department and [the county’s department of] emergency services.”
She confirmed they are implementing the directives and “have been and will continue” following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, adding, “We’ve been adjusting well.”
Although Cedar Lane Senior Living Community in Leonardtown is a community for independent seniors and disabled adults, rather than a nursing home, they believe it “would be wise” to follow suit, according to Jennifer Bruckler, the community’s marketing and communications coordinator, to prevent an outbreak such as one in Carroll County.
She said Tuesday morning staff is in the process of finding the equipment they need to comply, including face masks, and they have reached out to the community for help.
“We’ve already received some masks … the response [from the community] has been amazing,” she said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have been doing everything the health department has been advising, according to a public statement provided by Cedar Lane president Beverly Stickles. The statement also mentioned “access is strictly limited to essential staff and legitimate caretakers and they must all pass a health screening” before interacting with residents.
“We’re working very hard to mitigate the risk,” and letters are delivered to the front doors of residents weekly, updating them on the latest news, Bruckler said.
