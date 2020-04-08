Governor authorizes health departments to close 'unsafe' businesses

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an executive order Tuesday empowering local health departments to ensure that social distancing and other measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 are followed at businesses that remain open during the crisis.
Speaking at the Baltimore City field hospital at the convention center, a masked Hogan took to the podium and thanked those Maryland citizens and businesses that have practiced social distancing.
“However, there are reports of a few businesses that are failing to comply with the law and who are potentially putting their customers and their staff at risk,” Hogan said.
Hogan said that under the new executive order, if a local health department feels that any business, organization, facility, establishment or construction site is engaging in practices which they feel “poses an unreasonable risk of exasperating the spread of COVID-19,” the health department may order them to modify their operations, severely limit any movement to and from the facility or order them to shut down altogether, and empowers state and local law enforcement to assist health officers in the enforcement of this order.
Hogan said that a conviction due to failure to comply with the health department's orders could result in jail time of up to one year and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
“Each of the unprecedented actions we have taken in the past 32 days has been to protect the health, the lives and the safety of Marylanders, and they have been guided by a coronavirus response team,” Hogan said.
Hogan thanked Maryland residents and businesses that have stepped up to assist in this crisis, including Sailing Specialties Inc. of California, Md., which has converted its operations to making face shields for medical personnel. For more ways to assist, Hogan said to visit the website governor.md.gov/marylandunites.
Hogan said that, at his urging, the federal government has designated the Baltimore-Washington corridor as a priority, due to the large presence of federal workers in the area. The priority area designates 12 Maryland counties, including Prince George's, Calvert and Charles counties, “as hotspots, which demand urgent federal attention,” Hogan said.
Hogan also announced the creation of statewide “strike teams,” to assist nursing homes, which have seen a sharp increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases.
Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said that COVID-19 has an ability to spread rapidly and widely through the population without the measures the governor has put in place.
“Without a vaccine or therapy to stop this disease, the only way to slow this virus down is through the social distancing measures the governor has put in place in Maryland,” Inglesby said. “If this virus were to spread without social distancing on this scale, then the number of sick people, especially the critically ill, could overwhelm our health system. If our health systems were to become overwhelmed, the mortality of this virus would go sharply up and hospitals would have a difficult time providing the usual lifesaving care they provide on a daily basis.”
Inglesby said he is hopeful that we will soon reach the peak of the virus' spread, due to early and aggressive social distancing measures.
“Once we're able to bring cases down to smaller numbers in our state, it'll be time to consider how to ease social distancing,” Inglesby said.
Hogan said it is important to ease social distancing measures slowly.
“We're anxious to get everybody back to their normal lives as quickly as we can, but the last thing we want to do is to bring them back too fast where we have to ramp this thing back up and have the virus spread,” Hogan said.
Asked about a timetable for when business might return to normal, Hogan said, “I think we'll ease back into things. I don't think it'll be like we'll flip a switch and now everything's back to normal. We'll have to slowly start to make decisions based on the facts. But it's not going to be like everything's great tomorrow. When we get back, we're still going to need to be careful; we're still going to limit; we're still going to have to institute social distancing, people are still going to have to wear masks. We want to make sure we don't go back to it being a problem again. We want to be cautious.”