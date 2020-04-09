Germ Bomb is a local solution to global pandemic

RISING SUN — If you would like to protect the workers in the front lines of the COVID-19 fight in Cecil County, then TJ Johnson would like to help you help them with a Front Line Care Package.
Johnson, from Colora, is offering the packages that contain masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and his patented Germ Bomb, an aerosol spray that can be used for spot coverage or as a fogger.
"You can cover 6,000 cubic feet per can," Johnson explained Wednesday as he donated Germ Bomb to the Rising Sun Police Department. "Or you can spray it on door handles, counter tops and faucets."
He has compiled a list of recipients such as police, firefighters, doctors, stores or military that will get the $25 to $50 Front Line Care Packages.
When that package is received the donor will get an email telling them specifically who was the recipient.
Johnson came up with the EPA approved product to fight mold. He tested it on one of the worst cases of household mold he'd ever seen.
"There were mushrooms growing out of the walls," he said of the flood damaged house. Twelve hours after spraying with Germ Bomb the mushrooms were gone, and so was much of the mold.
It's also been proven effective against SARS and MRSA Johnson said, referring to two other stubborn viruses. The big difference between his and other products is the size of the particles.
"The smaller the mist the better it penetrates," he said.
The aerosol comes in unscented, citrus, baby powder and -- Johnson's favorite -- linen.
While he calls his mixture "proprietary" the label indicates it's a blend of ethanol, amylphenol and phenylphenol.
Weather permitting, he will be at Ace Hardware in Rising Sun Monday starting at 11 a.m., dispensing his hand sanitizer product. Dispensing, because he has run into trouble finding spray bottles. Recognizing the need, however, he said the only alternative is to have folks bring their own spray bottles.
He's working on additional BYOB stops at big box shops in North East, among others.