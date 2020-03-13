Garfield Center announces temporarily COVID-19 closure

CHESTERTOWN — The Garfield Center is temporarily closing to the public, effective immediately, for a period of at least two weeks until March 29.
According to a news release, this decision was made in order to responsibly address the continuing health concerns over the spread of COVID-19. This decision also was made in coordination with public health officials’ recommendations regarding social distancing during this crisis, the release states.
During this period of time, Garfield staff will continue to monitor the situation and assess any potential for continuing the closure.
"As a part of our greater Chestertown and Kent County community, we feel great responsibility toward the health and welfare of our friends, neighbors and visitors. Our decision to temporarily close is not made lightly, but with everyone’s best interest at heart. We look forward to reopening at a time in the near future when we can entertain our patrons once again," Executive Director Steve Arnold wrote in the release.
The following programs are immediately affected by the current situation:
● The Kent Cultural Alliance staged reading of “American Son” and discussion, planned for this Saturday, March 14, has been postponed to a date still to be determined.
● Ongoing Chester River Youth Choir rehearsals have been suspended until further notice.
● The film premiere of “She Wins; Beyond the Bruises” and its discussion, scheduled for March 21, has been postponed to a date still to be determined.
● The Garfield Improv Night, scheduled for March 24, is cancelled.
● Open Mic Night, scheduled for March 25, is cancelled.
● No box office hours during the closure.
● If further schedule adjustments become necessary, they will be announced at a later date.
Critical business with the Garfield Center will continue during the temporary closure by appointment only.
Staff is available via email: Nic Carter (ncarter@garfieldcenter.org) for music and theatrical programming issues, Paul Cambardella (pcambardella@garfieldcenter.org) for education programming issues and Arnold (sarnold@garfieldcenter.org) for all other issues.
The Garfield Center will monitor local and state health authorities and quickly follow any guidance they suggest, the release states. Should the Garfield Center’s temporary closure be extended, staff will announce that information as soon as it is determined.
The best resource for further updates is via the Garfield's website at garfieldcenter.org. There is a link on the website to join the Garfield's email list for future updates.
