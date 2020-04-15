Funeral homes finding ways to help families grieve during emergency

CHESTER — Local funeral homes are now offering alternatives to traditional funerals and visitations in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We have to think differently,” said Ryan Helfenbein, director of Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home in Chester. “We have to allow people to grieve when they lose a loved one.”
Helfenbein added, “I’m disgusted in hearing that some funeral homes have closed their doors and told people they’re not offering any services at all. I’m sure some of these funeral homes that have closed their doors aren’t going to exist anymore. It doesn’t have to be that way. We have to think outside the norm.”
On Monday, April 13, Helfenbein offered a drive-thru viewing outside the funeral home in Chester for the family of the late Patrick Goss. Goss, 64, of Church Hill, died Monday, April 6, from complications while recovering from a car accident that occurred back on Dec. 24, 2019. He had been in intensive care for three months, appeared to be doing better and suddenly died from cardiac arrest.
The casket was to be placed outside under the carport, while friends of the family could drive by and speak to family members from the safety of their cars. However, the severe winds and early morning rain required the casket remain indoors.
“The Goss family stood outside and spoke with those who came,” Helfenbein said. “We’re limited to not more than 10 people inside the funeral home, and that includes our staff.”
A steady line of friends drove through under the carport. One of the FHN staff members approached each vehicle, wearing a protective mask, and asked if they’d like their names listed to the family’s guest book. The staff member then wrote the names into the book so no one had to touch anything outside their car.
Ryan’s father, Tom Helfenbein, who will be 76 in May, retired several years ago after being in the funeral home business for more than 50 years. Tom knew Patrick Goss, as both are members of the local Lions Club.
Tom said, “People in the community thought a great deal of him (Goss).” Indeed, Goss, who moved to Kent Island 13 years ago from Glen Burnie with his wife Sharon and son Andrew, was always volunteering in the community in whatever way he could serve. He volunteered with the Boy Scout troop Andrew was in, as well as Andrew’s schools while he was growing up. Goss was born with scoliosis and kyphosis, both exaggerate curvatures of the spine.
Before moving to Kent Island, Goss was a supportive member of the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department. Ferndale VFD sent a fire truck to the funeral home Monday to serve as an escort for the funeral procession to Woodlawn Cemetery near Easton. The graveside service was limited to family members only.
Kirk Helfenbein is director of the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newname Funeral Home in Chestertown.
He said, “Early on dealing with the virus restrictions, we had a funeral inside the funeral home where only one person was allowed to come inside at a time. This has been an evolving process.
“We’re now offering online live streaming of funeral services. Family and friends can either watch it live or click on the services later to see the recorded version if they’re not available during the live stream. It allows people to grieve and remember the person who died. All people have to do is go onto our website, and click on the service recording to see it.”
Funeral director Randy Moore said Moore Funeral Home in Denton has also modified its services.
“We’re offering private graveside services and cremations. None of our services are currently advertised or open to the public what so ever. We are allowing families to come inside the funeral home in small numbers, less than 10 people at a time, following the governor’s instructions.” Moore said. “We had one funeral where people waited outside in their cars, until people came out before those waiting would come in. Many families have told us they plan to have a memorial service later on when things come back to being more normalized.”
He added, “People have been very understanding. Things aren’t normal, and they know that. All of us are wearing face masks, and we’re constantly wiping everything down. There’s never been a time like this in my 50 years of being in the business.”
Moore indicated that all funeral homes have received instructions for handling those who have died from the coronavirus from the National Funeral Directors Association.
“We have received videos and instructions on what to do,” he said. “We also should always be implementing ‘universal funeral precautions’ where no one should be touching a body in the casket.”
Janelle Henry Buck, director of Henry Funeral Home in Cambridge, is also providing modified services.
“We have to limit people to not more than 10 people inside the funeral home at a time. Our staff opens the door for everyone to come in and go out, so people don’t have to touch the doors,” Buck said. “We always have hand sanitizer, even before the virus took place, and now we’re asking people to sign the guest book with their own ink pens — that’s how detailed we’ve become.”
Henry Funeral Home is also offering live streaming of funeral services.
“We’re still offering viewings, but limiting that to a total of one hour for everyone to come and go,” Buck said. “We have a viewing service with graveside burial and also viewing followed by cremation.
“All of us in the funeral industry have received instructions on how to handle someone who has died from the coronavirus, but as of now, we have not had anyone who has died from that here. There are standards we are always to follow, with wearing protective gowns and masks, even before this virus.”