Friends group forms for Centreville Farmers Market

CENTREVILLE — As residents and businesses across the state struggle with stay at home orders and do their best to figure out how to meet their financial obligations during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of volunteers in Centreville are working on a project to strengthen and sustain the Centreville Farmers Market. A new group called the Friends of the Centreville Farmers Market formed on March 19 just as the public gathering guidelines kicked in. What was planned as a public luncheon meeting turned into a conference call, but that didn’t hinder the group’s efforts.
“For the past four years or so shopper and farmer/vendor interest in the market waned. It was important to check in with the community to confirm their commitment to sustaining the market,” said Carol D’Agostino, Centreville Main Street Manager and liaison to the market. “We scheduled a public luncheon meeting, but plans were quickly changed due to the prohibition on public gatherings amidst COVID-19 concerns. We changed course and have been meeting virtually to create this core group with the mission of developing best practices and the creation of this much needed Friends of the Centreville Farmers Market.”
The current plans for the 2020 market include moving back downtown on the courthouse square, but this time the market can set up on the lawn of the old Queen Anne’s County Courthouse. The group is working toward a mid-May opening. A separate Friends working group is currently focusing on best practices for coronavirus mitigation protocols to keep the shoppers and the farmers/vendors safe.
The Friends group empowers volunteers to collaborate on new ideas and create a renewed focus for the Centreville Farmers Market. Some of the ideas the group is currently working on are a Sunday Farmers Market or Friday night market concept, farmer/vendor recruitment, and marketing.
For Gayle Jayne, co-leader of the Friends group, the group provides an opportunity to strengthen the market’s structure as well as help both the farmers/vendors and shoppers. “We want to help our vendors by providing extra manpower where it is needed. That could simply be helping customers get their purchases to their cars or by sending out information to customers each week about products to expect at the market the following week,” Jayne said.
The Friends group will be soliciting community input using an online survey being distributed through social media as well as the Town’s e-blast. The Friends group encourages members of the community to weigh in on things like market days and hours as well as other market details that will lead the market in the direction best suited for Centreville’s needs.
Residents and community members passionate about making sure that Centreville has a strong, sustainable farmers market are encouraged to join the Friends of the Centreville Farmers Market. To participate in the next conference call or find out how to get involved, email mainstreet@townofcentreville.org.