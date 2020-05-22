Frequently Asked COVID-19 Questions

The following questions and answers are provided by the Queen Anne's County Health Department.
Do I need to purchase expensive cleaning supplies/disinfectants for my store?
Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted. Prepare a bleach solution by mixing 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) bleach per gallon of water.
Do my employees need to wear N-95 or surgical masks when working in my store?
A cloth face covering is an acceptable, affordable and reusable option. A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering. Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing. On average, a cloth face covering may be washed between 15 and 20 times before needing to be replaced.
Are face coverings still required inside stores by the employees and customers?
Yes; ages 9 and older for most retail establishments— and ages 2 and older for personal services like hair salons and barber shops.
What do I do if a customer refuses to wear a mask in my store and they cite a health reason for doing so? May I refuse entry?
Based on state guidance, you should make every reasonable effort to accommodate a customer’s potential, legitimate medical condition or disability. Encourage them to practice social distancing while on your premises.
Are face coverings required in the park and on trails?
They are recommended but not required outside.
Are face coverings required when purchasing food from food trucks?
As long as social distancing is possible face coverings are recommended but not required. Food may not be consumed on site.
Are nail salons, tanning salons and tattoo shops allowed to open?
No, not at this time.
Are restaurants and bars allowed to open outdoor sitting?
Not at this time. Carry out, pickup and delivery is allowed.
Is day care open?
Day care is still only available for essential workers as was established in March.
Can churches open up for services?
Yes, they can open to 50% capacity for indoor services. Outdoor services are encouraged.
Are gyms allowed to have fitness classes outside?
Yes, outdoor fitness is allowed, but the group must remain at 10 and under. Multiple classes can be run at one time— but should be appropriately spaced from the other groups.