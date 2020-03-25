CHESTERTOWN — Chester River Health Foundation is asking the community to support its local hospital and health care providers by donating needed supplies.
Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director of the foundation, sent out an email Wednesday, March 25 asking for donations for University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, notably protective equipment and sanitizing items.
"Your hospital in Chestertown, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, would be very grateful for donations of essential supplies for our frontline health care providers," Ruehrmund wrote.
The items sought include: unused N95 respirators, unused disposable ear loop surgical masks, unopened packages of disposable gloves, unopened containers of hospital-grade medical disinfecting wipes, packaged and unused protective goggles and hand sanitizer.
For more information or to make a donation of supplies, contact Gladys Peeples at 410-778-7668 ext. 5664.
Ruehrmund also expressed her appreciation for Chestertown resident Cheryl Hoopes and others who are sewing face masks for essential hospital staff. The Queen Anne's County 4-H Club is participating in a similar effort, Ruehrmund wrote.
Those interested in joining the "Face Mask Challenge – Kent County" effort can contact Hoopes at 410-708-3321 for more information.
"We are grateful for your unwavering support as we navigate this significant health care challenge," Ruehrmund wrote.