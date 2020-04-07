We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

Food pantry maintaining regular hours

Food pantry maintaining regular hours

A sign instructs Kent County Food Pantry clients on curbside pickup. The food pantry is continuing to maintain normal hours of operation.

 PHOTO BY DANIEL DIVILIO

CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County Food Pantry, operating out of Christ United Methodist Church in Chestertown, is continuing its normal hours of service for those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Staff and volunteers are operating the pantry from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday and the second Wednesday of the month.

Four bags of groceries are being placed out at a time on the sidewalk of South Mill Street, according to a news release. Clients then pick up their groceries from the curb.

"All groceries must be taken by the clients to minimize re-packing bags. This is to keep our clients and our staff/volunteers safe," the release states.

Those in need are currently being encouraged to come to the pantry without prior referral. Normally, clients are required to obtain a referral from the Kent County Department of Social Services for the food pantry.

Also, the food pantry's backpack program that provides children in need with food for the weekend has doubled its efforts, according to the release.

"In closing, the Pantry extends thanks to donors who have made financial contributions to help us help our community," the release states.

For more information, visit www.kentfoodpantry.org.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business