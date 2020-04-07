Food pantry maintaining regular hours

CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County Food Pantry, operating out of Christ United Methodist Church in Chestertown, is continuing its normal hours of service for those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Staff and volunteers are operating the pantry from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday and the second Wednesday of the month.
Four bags of groceries are being placed out at a time on the sidewalk of South Mill Street, according to a news release. Clients then pick up their groceries from the curb.
"All groceries must be taken by the clients to minimize re-packing bags. This is to keep our clients and our staff/volunteers safe," the release states.
Those in need are currently being encouraged to come to the pantry without prior referral. Normally, clients are required to obtain a referral from the Kent County Department of Social Services for the food pantry.
Also, the food pantry's backpack program that provides children in need with food for the weekend has doubled its efforts, according to the release.
"In closing, the Pantry extends thanks to donors who have made financial contributions to help us help our community," the release states.
For more information, visit www.kentfoodpantry.org.