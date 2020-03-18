CHESTER — Haven Ministries’ food pantries will be open from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, for a drive-through distribution with pre-bagged and pre-boxed food.
The pantry for Kent Island area residents is at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church, 931 Love Point Road, Stevensville. The pantry for north county residents is at Centreville United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Road, Centreville. Contact number for both locations: 410-739-4363.
The resource center in Centreville is operating 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the basement at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 301 South Liberty St., Centreville. The phone number is 410-758-0129.
The shelter is located at Kent Island United Methodist Church, 2739 Cox Neck Road, Chester. If you need help, contact Sandi Wiscott at 410-739-7859.