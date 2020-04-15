First death related to COVID-19 reported in Kent

CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County Health Department on Tuesday afternoon, April 14 confirmed the first death of a Kent County resident related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The individual, identified as a man in his 70s, died Monday.
He was the second confirmed case of the virus in Kent, according to a March 27 news release from the KCHD.
“We want his family and loved ones to know that we are deeply saddened by the news of his passing, and we express our sympathies during this very difficult time,” Bill Webb, the county’s health officer, said in a news release Tuesday.
Webb would not name the man, citing patient confidentiality.
In a Facebook post March 26, Joe O’Connor of Chestertown identified himself as “Kent County #2.” He said he was “writing as a public service so folks I known [sic] and love can put a real face on this illness.”
There have been many social media acknowledgments of O’Connor’s death since the health department confirmed that Kent has its first coronavirus-related fatality.
“The world lost a great poet yesterday. Sending so much love to Joe O’Connor’s family from Eastern Shore Writers Association and the Bay to Ocean Writers Conference,” Kent County native Tara A. O’Brien Elliott, a English/Language Arts Teacher for Wicomico County Public Schools who lists Rock Hall as her hometown, posted on Facebook on Tuesday.
She added, “Joe, our hearts are heavy learning about your death ... You were an amazing poet because as you told us, continuing to learn craft is vital to any art form. You are in our thoughts and prayers as is your family at this trying time. We adored your wit, your Brooklyn attitude, and hope you are planing for a reading of your work on the other side. Our condolences to your family, and our many prayers.”
“Joe will be so missed at the Literary House and in the Chestertown community. Such a good, vivacious person. We’re just heartbroken. Sending so much love to his dear wife Holly,” Lindsay Lusby, assistant director of Washington College’s Rose O’Neill Literary House, posted Tuesday on Facebook.
Lusby, also a Kent County native, said O’Connor came to a number of Lit House events since moving to Chestertown from Harrisburg, Pa., just a couple of years ago.
Lusby said she met Joe and Holly O’Connor in January 2018 when they were “just driving through town on their way to somewhere else.”
“Joe stopped in to see what the Lit House was about because it had piqued his curiosity before when he’d passed by,” Lusby said, recalling that it was winter break and she and colleague Julie Armstrong, who would become the O’Connors’ neighbor, were the only staff members in the office.
Lusby said Joe O’Connor was “was so sweet and charming. We talked to him about the writing culture here for about 30-45 minutes before he went on his way. Then he followed up by email saying that he & Holly decided they wanted to move to Chestertown.”
In his original Facebook post March 26, O’Connor wrote: “So far I am holding up well with fever, extremely tired, and all the rest you would expect with the flu. The concern now is the fever could spike and the congestion could move to my lungs. The scary part is there is actually nothing I can do about that except bed rest and lots of water.”
He added, “In the build up to this I read how few cases there were in this area and voices minimizing the dangers. Do not believe any of this. I realized how wrong they were when I was only the 2nd person tested in the Eastern Shore area. This disease is out there, and you have no idea how wide spread it is (nor do I and without testing neither does anyone else), So protect yourself with great distancing and cleaning practices. And know you have the fully [sic] measure of my care and concern.”
He signed off, “Gratefully yours, Joe O’Connor.”
Without naming the man who died, Webb in a telephone interview Wednesday said the man had been tested for COVID-19 in an outpatient situation March 23. When health officials conducted a contact tracing investigation, they determined that the man had very limited exposure to the community, Webb said.
“Clearly his condition deteriorated over time,” Webb said Wednesday.
Webb said patient confidentiality prevented him from saying if the man had been hospitalized at any time during his illness and where he died.
As of press time Wednesday, Kent had 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Webb said.
This does not include the Washington College off-campus student who tested positive last month; she lives in Pennsylvania and was tested there March 18. Positives are reported and counted by location of residence, Webb said.
Of Kent’s 12 confirmed cases, three individuals have been discharged from isolation, which means they are no longer infectious, Webb said.
According to data reported by the Maryland Department of Health as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, there have been 10,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 349 deaths statewide. Another 64 deaths were listed as probable virus-related; this number could include individuals who were never tested.
There have been four confirmed deaths on the Mid-Shore — one each in Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Dorchester counties — and two in Cecil, according to the MDH website.
In Tuesday’s news release announcing Kent County’s first death, Webb said: “This pandemic represents an unprecedented crisis for our community and our nation. We are confronting this pandemic head on and working tirelessly to protect the well-being of our residents.
“People of Kent County are resilient, we support one another in times of need, and we will continue to hold each other up as we do everything we can to contain the spread of this virus and work to prevent further loss of life,” he added.
Over the last week, University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown has been operating under or at its licensed 12 inpatient bed capacity, Webb and a UM Shore Regional Health spokesperson confirmed in separate statements.
As part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order of March 5, hospitals and health systems were tasked with developing expansion plans for all inpatient and emergency facilities.
As of March 25, Shore Regional Health has identified the ability to double inpatient capacity and quadruple ICU capacity if needed, Trena Williamson, regional director of communications and marketing for the health care provider, wrote in an email Tuesday.
In addition to the 12 licensed inpatient beds, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown has 17 rooms in its Emergency Department, Williamson said.
Since February 2018, Compass Regional Hospice has been leasing a four-bed unit on the third floor of the Chestertown hospital. The unit can be privately accessed — not through the hospital — and these beds are not included in the surge plan, according to Williamson.
Last month, UM Shore Regional Health set up triage tents here and at its other emergency center locations in Cambridge, Easton and Queenstown to prepare for a potential surge in patient volume due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Williamson said on Wednesday that the tent at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, located adjacent to the parking lot for doctors and near Washington College, has not been used.