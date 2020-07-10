Few new cases added at veterans home, St. Mary's continues trending downwards

As the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to trend downward throughout the state, St. Mary’s health department began to release more specific data on who has been the most affected by the virus.
In total, as of Wednesday, there have been 686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s, as well as 51 deaths counted as within the county, although that number is lower than the actual death toll because of reporting protocols at a local veterans home. The health department says 400 have recovered, and 112 have ever been hospitalized.
Of those who died, the new data show, 37 were male and only 14 were female. Also, a large proportion of those who died, 21 out of 51, were identified as black, while 30 were white. The death data heightens what has been reflected by data regarding positive cases, where racial minorities and men have a disproportionately higher amount of infections.
Only two of the deaths in the county were people younger than 70. Within the health department’s age brackets, 17 of the deaths were people ages 70 to 79, 20 were ages 80 to 89, and 12 of the deaths were people over the age of 90.
Those deaths do not include all of those which geographically occurred in the county, however. The location of a death is determined by the family of the deceased, rather than where the death actually occurred or where the person resided, according to health officer Dr. Meena Brewster.
Universal testing at the veterans home now takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to Brewster.
Following recent rounds of testing at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, only one additional staff case and one additional residential case have been added, according to Wednesday’s data from the state health department.
Of those cases, 80 of 206 residents infected at the veterans home have recovered, according to the county health department, and 60 have died. Of the 94 staff cases there, 91 have recovered, and one has died.
Although the veterans home had the largest outbreak in the county, with about one out of every six residents dying at the home because of COVID-19, recent health surveys by the state’s Office of Health Care Quality shown in public records note no deficiencies at the veterans home regarding infection control.
In other nursing homes in the county, St. Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown has a minor staff outbreak of four cases, but no residential cases, and Discovery Commons at Wildewood has added one staff case and one residential case as of this week. Chesapeake Shores in Lexington Park previously had two residents and six staff members test positive, but all have recovered, according to the health department.
The county’s testing rate has also increased sharply over the past few weeks. As of Wednesday, 7.9% of the county’s population had been tested. Brewster told county commissioners earlier this week that health officials are aiming to test 10% or more of each county’s population.
Within the first week of daily walk-up, appointment-free testing at the county’s harm reduction center in Lexington Park, 428 people have been tested at the location, Brewster said.
