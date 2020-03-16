RISING SUN — There were 100 lunches and 75 breakfasts ready to go home Monday morning with anyone who came to Janes United Methodist Church.
Scott Heckert, food and nutrition supervisor for Cecil County Public Schools, was not certain if that would be enough.
"This is completely unknown and unprecedented," Heckert said as recipients of those free meals arrived at the church on Walnut Street in Rising Sun.
At the end of the first day, Dr. Jeff Lawson, superintendent, reported 550 meals had been given to students. Less than two dozen of those were at Janes. However by Tuesday that number has more than doubled at the Rising Sun pick up point and volunteers expect exponential growth as word gets out about the food.
The church and seven CCPS locations were ready to hand out bags holding a ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, apple slices and a carton of milk, Heckert said. For breakfast each student received a pre-packaged bag containing cereal, graham crackers, juice and milk.
Heckert said the traffic at all eight sites will be monitored for a couple of days to determine how much is enough.
"We serve breakfast and lunch during the summer," he said of what the nutrition program is most familiar. There were 30,000 meals served countywide. "Right now we're in uncharted territory."
He said 43% of students get free or reduced price meals at their home school.
Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all schools to close for two weeks. While that is supposed to end with a return to the classroom March 30, the virus has shown no sign of receding.
"What's coming, we're not sure," said Marie Madron, a retired teacher and volunteer at Janes UMC. "But at least people are pulling together for the good of the community."
Lawson expects to be able to send students home with three meals each by the end of the week.
Over the weekend a Facebook group dubbed "Feed the Kids Spring 2020" was born to get a meal delivery site in the western end. There was concern that Rising Sun, Conowingo and Bainbridge Elementary and those feeder schools were not being helped. The other seven locations are at school properties in Cecilton, Elkton, North East and Perryville.
Rev. Don Schuler, pastor of Janes UMC, said Jeffrey Lawson, superintendent of Cecil County Public Schools, was looking for such a site.
"And the ladies here were also looking for a way to deliver groceries and prescriptions," Schuler said. The church has set up a system where folks in need can call the church Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to get help. The number is 410-658-6800. "We've committed to do this as long as the crisis exists and the schools are closed."
Steve Basht, associate pastor, said other churches are also getting involved including Grace Bible Chapel in Rising Sun and Conowingo Baptist.
"The faith community is coming together to meet a need," Basht said.
Debbie Randow, special education teacher at Rising Sun Elementary School, was among the volunteers at the church.
"I think there would be more volunteers if people knew about it," Randow said.
Reach out to the Facebook page or contact the church if you would like to help, or need help.