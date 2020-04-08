You are the owner of this article.
Farm workers are considered essential

CENTREVILLE — In response to the growing threat from COVID-19, Governor Larry Hogan issued a mandate for Maryland residents to stay at home beginning March 30 and Governor John Carney’s mandate for Delaware residents was issued March 29.

Farm work and any work in support of agriculture is considered essential work by the Department of Homeland Security and is expected to continue as normal in both Maryland and Delaware

During the mandate to shelter in place, travel to and from farms is considered essential travel. If stopped and questioned by law enforcement, any workers traveling to or from the farm should have with them a letter indicating their place of employment and that their job is considered essential.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business