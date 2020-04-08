Farm workers are considered essential

CENTREVILLE — In response to the growing threat from COVID-19, Governor Larry Hogan issued a mandate for Maryland residents to stay at home beginning March 30 and Governor John Carney’s mandate for Delaware residents was issued March 29.
Farm work and any work in support of agriculture is considered essential work by the Department of Homeland Security and is expected to continue as normal in both Maryland and Delaware
During the mandate to shelter in place, travel to and from farms is considered essential travel. If stopped and questioned by law enforcement, any workers traveling to or from the farm should have with them a letter indicating their place of employment and that their job is considered essential.