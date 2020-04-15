Extension programs ongoing in virtual formats

CHESTERTOWN — As the state continues to be shut down due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the University of Maryland Extension continues to serve the community.
For more than 100 years, the Extension has been serving communities, providing science-based education and outreach in essential areas such as public health, youth development, financial wellness, food safety and agricultural production, wrote Paul Rickert, the area extension director serving Kent, Queen Anne's and Cecil counties, in a letter April 9.
"History has proven time and again that our educators and staff are able to quickly adapt to challenging times and unpredictable environments, and the current pandemic is no different. We are committed to maintaining the same level of education and community involvement, taking advantage of the unique talents of our people and advanced technologies to transition our programming to virtual platforms," Rickert wrote.
He said that Extension agents are still available to the farming community and can be contacted through phone, email and online teleconferencing. The Extension's lab and field faculty, as well as the Home and Garden Information Center, are able to assess problems and diagnose issues through photo uploading and the Ask An Expert online tool.
Focusing on public health and wellness topics, from nutrition and food safety to financial security and stress management, the Extension's Family and Consumer Sciences program is delivering credible information crucial to communities struggling with economic downturn, food shortages and anxiety over health and safety, according to Rickert. He wrote that they are using a variety of digital platforms including blogs, social media, and comprehensive factsheets related to COVID-19 and other health and wellness topics, available through the Extension website. He said the Extension is continuing efforts, now in a virtual format, to deliver several trainings focusing on the opioid crisis.
Rickert wrote that, with schools out and continuing education at home a challenge for many parents, 4-H and youth development teams have transitioned meetings and activities to online formats. He said youth are receiving instruction on various activities and STEM projects through Facebook and the Extension website. Group meetings continue through video platforms.
"While these are only a small handful of examples of the extensive programming we’re continuing to offer across the state, we will be sharing regular updates, and highlighting an impactful story each week with you and your team, to keep you informed of the essential services we are providing, as well as key partnerships we are building, within our communities," Rickert wrote.