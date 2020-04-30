We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

editor's pick featured top story

Elkton teachers, children host a parade to connect

  • By William Carroll wcarroll@chespub.com

ELKTON — For those parents and families who have missed their favorite childcare center during the shutdown due to COVID-19, Tuesday was a special treat as the staff of Kiddie Academy in Elkton hosted a special parade as a way for staff and children to have the opportunity to interact once again.

Kiddie Academy owner Wendy Burkley-Barry said that prior to the onset of the COVID-19 virus and the ensuing shutdown of businesses in March, the academy had 93 children. On March 26, due to an executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan, only essential childcare centers were allowed to remain open during the shutdown.

Burkley-Barry said that the academy had to be modified somewhat so that it could be an essential facility. She said this meant building a new wall in the facility and adding a door to one of the rooms, a project she said took only two days.

While the change allowed the academy to remain open, it could only remain open for those children of essential employees, or 33 children. This meant that at least temporarily 60 of the academy’s children would not be able to attend.

“We were trying to think of something where we could have a way to see our kids,” she said. “That’s when we came up with the idea for the parade.”

As part of the parade, Kiddie Academy employees stood outside of the facility, six-feet apart from one another, holding signs and waving to cars passing by that contained the families and kids of some of those 60 students who have not been able to attend the academy since late March.

“It was a huge success,” she said. “We had a line of cars with our families. I am so happy to see our children.”

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business