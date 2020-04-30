Elkton teachers, children host a parade to connect

ELKTON — For those parents and families who have missed their favorite childcare center during the shutdown due to COVID-19, Tuesday was a special treat as the staff of Kiddie Academy in Elkton hosted a special parade as a way for staff and children to have the opportunity to interact once again.
Kiddie Academy owner Wendy Burkley-Barry said that prior to the onset of the COVID-19 virus and the ensuing shutdown of businesses in March, the academy had 93 children. On March 26, due to an executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan, only essential childcare centers were allowed to remain open during the shutdown.
Burkley-Barry said that the academy had to be modified somewhat so that it could be an essential facility. She said this meant building a new wall in the facility and adding a door to one of the rooms, a project she said took only two days.
While the change allowed the academy to remain open, it could only remain open for those children of essential employees, or 33 children. This meant that at least temporarily 60 of the academy’s children would not be able to attend.
“We were trying to think of something where we could have a way to see our kids,” she said. “That’s when we came up with the idea for the parade.”
As part of the parade, Kiddie Academy employees stood outside of the facility, six-feet apart from one another, holding signs and waving to cars passing by that contained the families and kids of some of those 60 students who have not been able to attend the academy since late March.
“It was a huge success,” she said. “We had a line of cars with our families. I am so happy to see our children.”