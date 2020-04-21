You are the owner of this article.
Elkton company makes, distributes protective masks to help first responders

  • By Carl Hamilton cahamilton@cecilwhig.com

ELKTON - With the cornonavirus making protective face shields for first responders and medical employees in high demand in Cecil County and the surrounding area, an Elkton business has diversified its production to lend a helping hand.

Thermoforming Process Products, Inc., a medical supplies manufacturer located in the Triumph Industrial Park, has produced approximately 1,500 protective face shields during the past five weeks and has started distributing them, according to Sandra Luciano, who has co-owned the company with her husband, Tony Luciano, for 15 years.

On April 11, the company donated 200 protective face shields to the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, she said. Those face shields will be distributed to paramedics, law enforcement officers and other first responders in Cecil County, she added.

Then on April 13, the company donated 10 protective face shields to Union Hospital in Elkton, according to Luciano, who lives with her husband in Calvert.

Thermoforming Process Products generally manufactures plastic-form medical device trays, Luciano said. In addition, she added, the company makes plastic-form trays for cosmetics and electronics.

After Gov. Larry Hogan's "essential" employee order went into effect in March, the company was forced to cut back its workforce, Luciano reported. The Lucianos decided that, despite the company's overall reduced workforce, they would devote part of its medical supplies manufacturing to make protective face shields, she explained.

"We have a skeleton crew now. We have two workers making the masks," Luciano outlined.

The company is donating most of the protective face shields, while selling others, according to Luciano, who further reported that the Cecil County Health Department has requested between 200 and 300 of the masks and that others are earmarked for nursing homes.

"We've donated much more than we've sold," she noted.

