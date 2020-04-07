Elkton cancels upcoming meetings, looks to April 15

ELKTON — The mayor and commissioners of Elkton are still on a coronavirus hiatus as the governor-ordered shut in continues throughout Maryland.
This week, the town was meant to have its regular Planning Commission and town commissioners meeting. Though these gatherings — which generally garner more than 10 people to the Elkton Municipal Building — have been impacted due to the Coronavirus, the town is working toward ways to conduct business.
There will be a virtual meeting on April 15 of the mayor and commissioners. The town has recently purchased the software needed to conduct business online and is "in the midst of learning to use it," said a town official.
This will be the town elected officials' first meeting in more than month.