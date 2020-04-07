You are the owner of this article.
Elkton cancels upcoming meetings, looks to April 15

  By Jacqueline Covey jcovey@chespub.com
ELKTON — The mayor and commissioners of Elkton are still on a coronavirus hiatus as the governor-ordered shut in continues throughout Maryland. 

This week, the town was meant to have its regular Planning Commission and town commissioners meeting. Though these gatherings — which generally garner more than 10 people to the Elkton Municipal Building — have been impacted due to the Coronavirus, the town is working toward ways to conduct business. 

There will be a virtual meeting on April 15 of the mayor and commissioners. The town has recently purchased the software needed to conduct business online and is "in the midst of learning to use it," said a town official. 

This will be the town elected officials' first meeting in more than month.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business