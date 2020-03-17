ELKTON — Art centers in town are closing their doors until further notice following the governor's recent press conferences on the prevention of COVID-19.
The Art Den operators posted that they felt closing was the "only morally appropriate response" to the virus.
The Palette & The Page is currently still open, but only for the next day or two. Patti Paulus, owner of the store, said that they are in the process of digitizing their inventory so that people may shop online.
"We don't know how this is going to pan out," Paulus said. "It's is socially irresponsible to not encourage [residents to stay home]."
Paulus added that the store is happy to put items on hold or ship them to residents.
The online presence is the store's way of keeping the focus on local artists, authors and small business. The Art Den is also keeping connection on mind, as they are working to offer online classes and take-home kits in order to help alleviate any "boredom for those stuck at home."
Paulus also added that those looking for entertainment might be lucky in searching on Facebook live. One local author, Chris Malone, posted a live reading to social media. There are concerts, yoga classes, workouts and other activities found on Facebook.