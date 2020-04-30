Earleville woman rests after making, donating 3,365 face shields

EARLEVILLE — An Earleville woman and her helpers are taking a rest - at least for now - after making 3,365 protective face shields and donating them to first responders and essential medical workers throughout Cecil County and the surrounding area during the past six weeks.
"We feel we've met the initial need, so we're going to let it calm down for now. Plus, I have my own business to run," Gwen Norleen said, before quickly adding, "I have one more 100-foot roll (of plastic), so I can make another 350 more protective face shields if I see that there is a need."
On April 13, the Cecil Whig published an article about Norleen purchasing a $9,000 laser cutter engraver in late February for her small business, Grove Neck Designs, and then repurposing that machine to produce protective face shields for first responders in mid-March, shortly after the outbreak of the coronavirus in Maryland.
Grove Neck Designs, which Norleen, 49, has owned and operated for three years, makes and sells custom wood signs, glass and leather engravings and other merchandise.
At the time of that April 13 article, Norleen planned to deliver 1,500 of the protective face shields she and her team had manufactured, explaining, “I have family and friends who are doctors and nurses and first responders. I knew there was a great need, and I wanted to do something to help."
Norleen also was running an online fundraiser to offset the cost of the materials needed to produce protective face shields, providing this breakdown: A five-foot sheet of plastic for the shield part of the protective face gear costs $275, and it yields approximately 500 protective masks. A roll of foam, which translates to about 1,500 protective face masks, costs $455. And the elastic needed to produce approximately 1,500 face shields costs $600.
That fundraiser page had generated approximately $2,000 in donations, as of that time.
"After that article ran in the Cecil Whig, everything just blew up as far as donations. About $2,500 to $3,000 more in donations came in. It just kind of ballooned then, and it allowed us to make a lot more (protective face shields)," Norleen said.
On the production side of things, Norleen had many helpers. The list includes her father and mother, Tommy and Sandy Pierce; her 21-year-old daughter, Danielle Moore; her friends, Tracy Goudy of Earleville and Debby Schelts of Galena; and Goudy’s mother, Anne Goudy.
Although the community-help project, marked by long hours of work, was tedious and tiring, it also was emotionally rewarding - especially when making deliveries to first responders and essential medical employees, according to Norleen.
"You hand a nurse a (protective) face shield and she tears up. Then that makes you tear up'," Norleen said, her voice suddenly choked with emotion while recalling that tender scene and similar ones that played out during deliveries.
Based on need, the number of protective face shields donated to hospitals, organizations, agencies and nursing homes in Cecil, Kent and Queen's Anne's Counties ranged from single-digit figures up to 500, with several of them receiving 100 each.
The long list of protective face shield recipients includes: Calvert Manor Nursing Home in Calvert, Union Hospital in Elkton, Amedisys Hospice, Cecilton Volunteer Fire Co., Autumn Lake Nursing Home in Chestertown, Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Co., Chester River Nursing Home, Hacks Point Volunteer Fire Co., Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, Chestertown/Queen Anne's County hospitals and rescue squads in Kent County and Queen Anne’s County, according to Norleen.