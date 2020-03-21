CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County is not confirming online reports of the first coronavirus case in the county.
Dorchester County Health Department Public Information Officer Angela Grove said that her department has been in contact with Caroline County Health Department in response to reports on social media of a confirmed Covid-19.
"At this time, we have zero confirmed cases in Dorchester County," said Grove. "We will release more information when it is available."
The initial announcement came from the Caroline County Department of Emergency Services on Saturday night, March 21. In a statement sent out via Facebook, the department wrote, "We have been notified that there is a positive COVID-19 case associated with a business in Dorchester County, close to the Caroline line. This is unrelated to the Caroline County case."
Caroline County EMS advised that the Health Department conducted contact tracing and there is no connection between the infected Caroline County individual (reported earlier the same day) and the positive case individual associated with the Dorchester business.
"We have made sure that the Dorchester County Health Department is aware of the situation," stated a representative for CCEMS.
Kim Scott, owner and CEO of The Great Gourmet, Inc., a frozen food distribution business in Federalsburg, said in a statement on Facebook on Saturday evening that a temporary employee had tested positive for COVID-19. Scott said the temp employee had not informed the company of positive test and that all employees were quarantined.
This article has been updated as new information has become available.