We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

featured

Donors to front-line thank you signs raise $3,000 for hospital foundation

Donors to front-line thank you signs raise $3,000 for hospital foundation

From left, Chester River Health Foundation Executive Director Maryann Ruehrmund accepts a $3,000 donation check from Main Street Historic Chestertown President Paul Heckles and Downtown Chestertown Association Treasurer Bob Ramsey.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CHESTERTOWN — Thanks to supporters who purchased yard signs thanking front line workers in the COVID-19 crisis, the Downtown Chestertown Association and Main Street Historic Chestertown raised $3,000 for the Chester River Health Foundation.

According to a news release, the donation, presented July 16, will be placed in the foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which supports the local hospital’s employees with equipment and supplies and helps ensure positive employee morale, mental health and overall well-being.

The yard signs carry the message “Thank You Front Line: Hospital Staff, First Responders, Essential Workers. You’re Awesome!”

They were designed pro bono by Locust Grove Studios in Kennedyville. The DCA covered the costs of the signs, with production service provided by Riverside Unique in downtown Chestertown. Main Street Chestertown provided the online sales portal and delivery of the signs.

The signs continue to be available as a fundraiser for the Chester River Health Foundation, with a suggested donation of $20 or more per sign.

A limited number are available at The Finishing Touch, 311 High St. They can be ordered directly through the Foundation by calling 410-810-5660 or sending an email to mruehrmund@umm.edu.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business