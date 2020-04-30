Distance learning presents challenges for local students, teachers

CHESTERTOWN — As the closure of Maryland’s schools continues, local educators are using their creativity to bring classroom instruction online and into students’ homes.
State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon, who formerly served as Talbot County’s superintendent, ordered public schools to be closed through May 15. That was the second extension of the initial order she made in March to shutter schools as coronavirus outbreaks turned into a global pandemic.
While Delaware has opted to keep its schools closed through the rest of the academic year, no such decision has been announced in Maryland.
“For us, we’re doing the best that we can to try to engage our students. And certainly our teachers are doing an incredible job making contact with families and making sure that they’re in contact with the students, and just trying to make the lessons engaging and meaningful for our students,” said Kent County Superintendent Karen Couch in an interview April 21 about the move to distance learning.
Couch said she did not have a sense of what the state may decide in terms of if or when schools will reopen this spring. In a followup email April 28, she said there was still nothing new to report from the state on when schools may reopen.
Kent School, a private elementary and middle school, has also been closed for weeks, with teachers likewise making the move to digital education utilizing apps like Zoom, Google Classrooms and Seesaw, according to a news release.
“Teachers and administrators are leading the way in sharing tools, techniques and tips for effective teaching and learning from a distance. Over the course of these past weeks, they have discovered which virtual tools work best for them and their students,” the release states.
In the April 21 interview, Couch said that when Salmon announced five days earlier the extension of school closures into May, Kent County Public Schools was already positioned for it.
“Principals have been working on packets and planning on the extension of the school closure, so it pretty much just fell in line with what we were already preparing to do,” Couch said April 21.
One decision in the Kent County Board of Education’s hands is whether or not to lessen graduation requirements for this year.
Couch said the state board is allowing local school systems to waive graduation requirements that are above what the state requires. She said the state requires 21 credits for graduation, while KCPS requires 23 credits. She plans to have that discussion with Kent County board members next month.
To give an idea of what that could mean, Couch said students are required to complete a math credit every year they are in high school. To reduce the number of credits required then could mean waiving one of those math credits.
When schools were initially closed due to COVID-19, students here were given lesson packets to work on at home. The school system then expanded its digital footprint, offering devices for students to work on at home and lessons conducted through various online platforms.
Couch said progressing to digital distance learning has been slow due to the challenges posed by Kent County being a rural area and the number of students without internet access.
“It is definitely a challenge for us as a school system, particularly when not not all of our students are connected to the internet,” she said.
The school system sought to expand internet access by making it available in school parking lots and directing families to the available public hotspots offered by the Kent County government.
Thanks in part to that, the number of students without internet access is much lower than administrators thought. Couch said they had estimated that 40% of students would not have internet availability, but it turned out to be closer to 10% or 15%.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean that they have internet at home, but they have the capability of having access to an internet connection,” Couch reminded, adding that for those without any internet access, there are still learning packets available.
That still poses challenges for getting assignments back to teachers, as Couch said hardcopies were not being collected from students. Among the options for getting those assignments in, Couch said students can scan them or take pictures.
In its news release, Kent School likewise reported challenges with the move to distance learning.
“As with any new venture, there are challenges, but teachers and students are eager to provide solutions to make this situation more productive for everyone. Challenges range from not being with the students to do hands-on activities, missing classroom supplies, and finding a balance of time spent online with students in groups or individually,” the release states.
Assistant Head of School for Academics Jenny Cernak spoke about the issue of timely feedback. She said there will be virtual parent-teacher conferences held May 1, offering an opportunity for helpful one-to-one communication.
“Whether it is from a colleague or a student, teachers are missing the feedback they normally get when they are in a classroom,” Cernak said. “Parents are also eager for feedback. Assurances that their student is engaged and learning are helpful.”
KCPS posted online a three-phase continuity of learning plan for the closure. Phase one started in mid-March with learning packets. Phase two, which ran through late March and through most of April, saw teachers reaching out to students by phone and begin the transition to digital learning.
“We’re in phase three of our continuity of learning plan, which requires us to move on to online learning and online feedback,” Couch said April 21.
In a separate interview April 21, Gina Jachimowicz, KCPS director of teaching and learning, offered more details on what that third phase looks like.
Jachimowicz spoke about how the school system has provided sample flexible schedule to help guide parents through weekly learning for their elementary students.
While the schedule offers suggestions on what types of work students could be working on each day and offers blocks of time for each, it does make clear what is required each week.
“Students are required to complete a minimum of 2 math, 2 ELA (English language arts), 1 social studies/science, and 1 related arts activities per week and do Dreambox and Lexia, and read daily,” it states.
Jachimowicz said Dreambox and Lexia are digital learning programs for math and literacy, respectively. She said the apps offer virtual teaching providing feedback to students as they go.
Jachimowicz said they are being mindful about screentime. She said that flexible schedule includes suggested timeframes for using online programs.
Students are still being given the chance to interact with their teachers.
Jachimowicz said Zoom teleconferencing app is being used for face-to-face interactions. She said teachers also are available by phone.
On April 28, KCPS notified the families that elementary and middle school assignments and learning resources are being made available through Goggle Classrooms, another new step in the school system’s digital learning offerings.
Kent School is likewise offering a variety of instructional options, with Cernak speaking in the news release about how some teachers recording lessons and sharing them online for families to access at times convenient for them
“We realized early in the process that we could not continue the regular academic school schedule with all classes meeting online at designated times. At home, there is limited bandwidth that needs to be shared among students and parents working from home,” Cernak said in the news release.
Nancy Mugele, the head of Kent School, said while everyone may be eager to return to the school’s campus on the Chester River waterfront, they will continue to embrace digital learning until it is safe to go back to the classroom.
“We are as committed as ever to providing academic, artistic, athletic and moral excellence throughout distance learning. While distance learning is not ideal, it does demonstrate our teachers’ commitment to lifelong learning and their dedication to their students,” Mugele said in the release.
Jachimowicz said KCPS students and teachers miss each other, leading teachers to work together to come with creative ways to bridge the current COVID-19 divide.
“There’s a lot of kudos that go out to our teachers, our principals, all our administrators who have been instrumental in pulling this off in such a short period of time,” Couch said.