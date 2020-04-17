You are the owner of this article.
Deputies to patrol trails, parks

CENTREVILLE — For the safety of the public and to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff will be patrolling the Cross Island Trail, South Kent Island Trail and nearby parks on bikes and utility terrain vehicles to check for compliance of the Governor's Executive Order.

As a reminder, if you go to a park or trail to exercise, please use common sense and caution. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others when outside.

Do not gather in groups of more than 10. Do not participate in any team and contact sports, such as basketball, football, softball, and soccer.

Cookouts are not permitted in Queen Anne's County parks until further notice.

All playgrounds are closed, including those at schools. Please avoid touching surfaces including playground equipment, benches, and other sports equipment that are handled by others.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business