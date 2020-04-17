Deputies to patrol trails, parks

CENTREVILLE — For the safety of the public and to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff will be patrolling the Cross Island Trail, South Kent Island Trail and nearby parks on bikes and utility terrain vehicles to check for compliance of the Governor's Executive Order.
As a reminder, if you go to a park or trail to exercise, please use common sense and caution. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others when outside.
Do not gather in groups of more than 10. Do not participate in any team and contact sports, such as basketball, football, softball, and soccer.
Cookouts are not permitted in Queen Anne's County parks until further notice.
All playgrounds are closed, including those at schools. Please avoid touching surfaces including playground equipment, benches, and other sports equipment that are handled by others.