NEWARK — Delmarva Power is taking several major steps to help ensure all residents across its Delaware and Maryland service area have access to electric service during this critical time.
As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, officials across the country are enacting shelter in place or similar orders to ensure public safety. With more people, including school children, at home during the day, Delmarva Power will be working with residents who have had their service disconnected on a case-by-case basis to reconnect service and help ensure access to safe and healthy environments.
“We recognize the important service we provide and that more people are relying on electricity during this critical time,” said Dave Velazquez, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “We need to come together in support of one another during this time, and ensuring every resident has access to safe and reliable electric service is just one of the many ways we are doing just that.”
While the company has already suspended all disconnections through at least May 1, residents who have had their electric service previously disconnected should contact the company at 800-375-7117 to begin the reconnection process.
As part of this process, Delmarva Power Customer Care agents will work with residents to help identify assistance programs that can supplement bill payment and can help ensure service remains on after this pandemic.
Delmarva Power is committed to the safety of its customers, employees and contractors. Communities can be assured that Delmarva Power crews will not restore service in unsafe situations. The company will work with agencies, where possible, to identify support to help correct these safety issues before service can be reconnected.
Delmarva Power works closely with its community partners to connect customers with grants and programs like LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP provides grants in varying amounts based on a household’s income size, and type of fuel, with no pay back required.
Delaware residents can apply for assistance online through the Delaware Health and Social Services website. Maryland customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Human Services website, by visiting a Local Energy Assistance Office, or by calling the Maryland Department of Human Services Office of Home Energy Programs at 800-332-6347.
Other programs supporting Delaware and Maryland customers include:
Through the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, Delmarva Power works with the Salvation Army and other local organizations to offer energy assistance to Delaware and Maryland
- low-income customers. Delmarva Power matches contributions with $1 for every $3 that is collected, up to $70,000.
Other programs supporting Maryland customers include:
The Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP) helps eligible customers pay for a portion of their current electric bill. Some EUSP participants may qualify for assistance with past-due electric bills as well as referrals to energy efficiency programs. The Utility Service Protection Program (USPP) is designed to help low-income families during the heating season. Information for both programs can be found by visiting the Office of Home Energy Programs
- website.
To learn more about Delmarva Power, visit The Source, Delmarva Power’s online news room. Find additional information by visiting delmarva.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/delmarvapower and on Twitter at twitter.com/delmarvaconnect. Delmarva Power’s mobile app is available at delmarva.com/mobileapp.