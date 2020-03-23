As of Monday, Delaware has 87 confirmed cases of coronavirus, a increase of 31 from Sunday, state officials announced.
"We know this is a startling increase for Delawareans to see," Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker said. "It is an indication of spread that we expected to see, but it is also reflective of the state’s increased testing capacity which is leading to more results – both positive and negative. It also shows us why we need Delawareans to stay home and stay safe. We all must end unnecessary contact with others, practice stringent social distancing, go out for essential groceries or prescriptions only as needed, and go to work only if we are in an essential business. We will get through this, but we must do it together."
Of the patients, 58 are from New Castle County, nine are from Kent County, and 20 are from Sussex County.
Seven are hospitalized, and three are critically ill.
State officials have stopped releasing details about each case and how the patient contracted the disease. All they would say is that the patients range in age from 1 to 90 and include 44 men and 43 women.
The source of exposure for many of these positive cases is unknown, which indicates community spread of the virus is occurring in the state, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, are most similar to lower respiratory infections with patients having fever, cough, and shortness of breath. There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19 infection at this time. While in some cases illnesses can be severe and require hospitalization, many individuals infected with COVID-19 recover by resting, drinking plenty of liquids and taking pain, and fever-reducing medications.