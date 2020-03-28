A total of five Delawareans have died from COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday.
The most recent deaths include a 76-year-old man from New Castle County who was not hospitalized; a 74-year-old Kent County man who was hospitalized; and a 77-year-old Kent County man who was hospitalized. All had underlying health conditions.
The first deaths, both reported Thursday, were a 66-year-old man from Sussex County and an 86-year-old man who lived at Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence on Salem Church Road.
As of Saturday evening, Delaware has 214 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Of the patients, 130 are from New Castle County, 25 are from Kent County, and 59 are from Sussex County.
Thirty-one are hospitalized, and eight are critically ill. Nine have fully recovered.
The patients range in age from 1 to 90 and include 105 men and 109 women.
The source of exposure for many of these positive cases is unknown, which indicates community spread of the virus is occurring in the state, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, are most similar to lower respiratory infections with patients having fever, cough, and shortness of breath. There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19 infection at this time. While in some cases illnesses can be severe and require hospitalization, many individuals infected with COVID-19 recover by resting, drinking plenty of liquids and taking pain, and fever-reducing medications.