Following the lead of surrounding states, Delaware Gov. John Carney has issued an emergency declaration limiting restaurants and bars to take-out and delivery service and banning public gatherings of 50 people or more.
The rule takes effect at 8 p.m. Monday.
“These restrictions will hit Delaware’s restaurants and bars especially hard,” Carney said in a prepared statement. “Delawareans should continue to support these businesses, and their workers, by ordering take-out or delivery. Restaurants also remain a critical source of food for vulnerable populations. But this is a very serious situation, with a significant amount of uncertainty. If you gather with 50 people or more, you are only increasing the risk that more Delawareans will come in contact with this virus. Let’s not make a challenging situation worse.”
The declaration, which comes as the state reported its eighth confirmed coronavirus case, also gives Delaware’s secretary of labor authorization to develop emergency rules to protect Delaware workers and ensure that unemployment benefits are available for Delawareans whose jobs are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Crowds gathering at restaurants and bars has been a growing concern nationally as officials desperately try to slow the spread of the virus, which has already sickened 4,138 people in the United States and killed 71.
Officials say social distancing is crucial to “flatten the curve” – slow the inevitable spread of the virus – so as not to overwhelm hospitals.
On Sunday, the governors of Ohio and Illinois ordered bars and restaurants shuttered. New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and other states have since followed suit.
On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, said he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed to prevent the virus's spread.
“I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing,” said Fauci, a member of the White House task force on combating the spread of coronavirus. He heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.
Also on Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance advising that gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled for the next eight weeks.
Delaware was the last of the states in the region to restrict restaurants, and Carney was under increasing pressure to do so. The fact that the order goes into effect Monday means that it will prevent restaurants from holding St. Patrick's Day celebrations on Tuesday.
Part of that pressure on the state came from Newark officials, who want to avoid a repeat of Saturday, when crowds gathered at bars and in backyards to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Over the weekend, the city began exploring the possibility of an emergency ordinance that would allow the Newark Police Department to shut down large gatherings at bars and elsewhere in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The measure could be voted on tonight.
“I have heard from many residents, and they are angry and scared,” Councilman Chris Hamilton said. “They are wondering why these large gatherings are allowed to continue.”
While UD has closed the dorms and moved classes online, many students who live off-campus are still in Newark.
“The dorm closings still leaves half the students, many thousands, who live in off-campus housing who are stuck without classes but have plenty of time on their hands,” Hamilton said. “UD has no power to send them home, so Newark will have those students, most of whom can't get out of their leases, around for several more months. This large gathering problem, especially student parties, located right in our neighborhoods, will only continue to grow as the weather warms without serious interference and help from the state.”
Newark is also exploring options to offer free designated curbside pickup parking spots on Main Street for businesses that want to offer that service to patrons, according to Councilman James Horning Jr.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.