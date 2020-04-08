COVID-19 cases up to 16 in QA

CENTREVILLE — Confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were up to 16 in Queen Anne’s County at 5 p.m. Monday, April 6, said Beth Malasky, county public information officer, but there was some good news.
One of the county’s two hospitalized patients had recovered enough to go home, and the other had been stepped down from the intensive care unit, according to Health Officer Dr. Joseph Ciototla.
Thirty-three people were tested Monday at the Chesapeake College drive-thru site, Malasky said. That brings the total of people tested at the site since it opened March 20 to 250.
The site is has been open from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for patients with a doctor’s referral for a test, but it will be closed this Friday, April 10, as it is Good Friday. The three-day schedule will return next week.
The testing site is a Mid-Shore effort, with Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Kent, Caroline and Dorchester, all working together, she said. The testing site was set up to relieve local hospitals and emergency rooms.
The collected specimens are being sent to various approved labs for processing, and turn around times vary depending on where the nasopharyngeal swabs are sent.
Only Queen Anne’s results are being reported to Ciotola, Malasky said. The health department has no control as to when the laboratory results are received, she added.
A COIVD-19 information section has been added to the county website, www.qac.org, that includes the total number of positive cases, the number hospitalized and if anyone has died.
While the county site shows no deaths, Ronnie Estes, 73, of Stevensville, died April 2 at Chesapeake Future Care skilled nursing facility in Arnold of complications of COVID-19. She was counted as an Anne Arundel County patient.
“The majority of Queen Anne’s County cases have not had travel history or a known connection with another positive case,” Malasky said previously. “This means that there is community spread of COVID-19 in Queen Anne’s County. With community spread, everyone is at some risk for COVID-19, and everyone is expected to stay at home as much as possible and take precautions.”
While some jurisdictions, like Caroline County, have announced they are no longer doing contact tracing, that is not the case in Queen Anne’s County, Malasky said.
When a positive test is received, the health department will conduct an investigation and known contacts will be notified of their possible exposure and instructed to self-quarantine.
COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease of the lungs. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. COVID-19 is spread by contact with an infected person, usually through coughing and sneezing or between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet). It is also possible that a person can become infected by touching a surface or an object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose and possibly eyes. COVID-19 is a new virus in humans; most people have little or no immunity.
All residents are instructed to continue with social distancing and if you are having symptoms to contact your doctor. Persons who have been exposed to the virus have the potential to infect others before they display symptoms.
The first COVID-19 death on the Mid-Shore was reported this past weekend in Talbot County.
In a news release, Talbot County Health Officer Dr. Fredia Wadley said the loss “is very significant for our community.
“This individual was in her 40s with significant co-morbidities. Fortunately, the deceased had no contact with her co-workers prior to her symptomatic period because of her chronic conditions, and her family members have been isolated since the hospitalization and are being monitored for symptoms.”
Although officials did not release the name of the woman who died, family and friends of Tammy Rishel-Lopez announced her death on Facebook.
Her brother Bryon Leach posted a Facebook message about his sister’s death, writing “Tammy Rishel-Lopez, I love you and miss you so much.”
Rishel-Lopez was the mother of three children, Tav, Alicia and Jessica. She was a graduate of Easton High School.
“This death is consistent with what we know about this disease,” Wadley said. “We have warned that people over 65 years of age and younger persons with chronic conditions are at a higher risk of a severe infection and death with COVID 19 infections.”
Queen Anne’s County Health Department has set up an information line for the public to call with questions about COVID-19. Staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 443-262-9900.
Queen Anne’s County has set up an information line for questions about county departments and services during COVID-19. This line is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 443-786-9529.