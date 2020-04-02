CENTREVILLE — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Queen Anne’s County rose to 9 Wednesday, April 1, and one of those patients is hospitalized, Dr. Joseph A. Ciotola Jr., county health officer announced.
The drive-thru site at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills tested 32 people for the virus Wednesday, bringing the total of people tested since the site opened March 20 to 172, according to Beth Malasky, county public information officer.
Wednesday also marked a change in policy. Ciotola will no longer be providing additional information on positive COIVD-19 cases — just the numbers. Previously, information provided included whether the patient was male or female, their approximate age and if they had traveled outside the country.
As the numbers increase rapidly, it’s just too much to keep up with that information and it doesn’t really matter, said County Administrator Todd Mohn, the virus is here, and it’s spreading.
A COIVD-19 information section has been added to the county website, www.qac.org, and will include the total number of positive cases, the number hospitalized and if anyone has died.
The five cases reported by Monday included a man and a woman, both in their 40s, a man in his 20s, and two women in their 50s. Only the first patient had traveled out of the country recently.
All of the first five cases are improving and recovering at home, the Queen Anne’s County Health Department reported Monday.
“The majority of Queen Anne’s County cases have not had travel history or a known connection with another positive case,” said Malasky. “This means that there is community spread of COVID-19 in Queen Anne’s County. With community spread, everyone is at some risk for COVID-19, and everyone is expected to stay at home as much as possible and take precautions.”
On Monday, Mohn said, “We’re pushing to get more kits for Queen Anne’s County.”
Malasky said Ciotola had found more supplies and hopes to keep the test site at Chesapeake open for at least the next two weeks. It will remain open as long as supplies last.
The site is open from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for patients with a doctor’s referral for a test. It is a Mid-Shore effort, with Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Kent, Caroline and Dorchester, all working together, she said. The testing site was set up to relieve local hospitals and emergency rooms.
She stressed the drive-thru site is not a drop-in site. Patients must be referred by their primary care physician for testing.
The collected specimens are being sent to various approved labs for processing, and turn around times vary depending on where the nasopharyngeal swabs are sent. One patient, who did not want to use her name, was tested March 20 at the college and waited until March 27 to receive her negative result.
Only Queen Anne’s results are being reported to Ciotola at this point, Malasky said. The health department has no control as to when the laboratory results are received, she added.
Any person who is experiencing significant health issues should contact their primary care physician for medical guidance, the health department advised in a news release Monday afternoon. If the primary care physician decides the person could have a COVID-19 test, they will write them a referral.
When a positive test is received, the health department will conduct an investigation.
The health department communicable disease staff has received extensive training on case investigations and has many years of investigatory experience in dealing with other contagious diseases that are mandated to be reported, such as tuberculosis, hepatitis and rabies, the release said.
COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease of the lungs. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. COVID-19 is spread by contact with an infected person, usually through coughing and sneezing or between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet). It is also possible that a person can become infected by touching a surface or an object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose and possibly eyes. COVID-19 is a new virus in humans; most people have little or no immunity.
All residents are instructed to continue with social distancing and if you are having symptoms to contact your doctor. Persons who have been exposed to the virus have the potential to infect others before they display symptoms. If you have sick family members recovering at home please use this link for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, persons with COVID-19 who have symptoms and were directed to care for themselves at home may discontinue home isolation under the following conditions:
• At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery, defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,
• At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The CDC adds a footnote: This recommendation will prevent most, but may not prevent all instances of secondary spread.
Queen Anne’s County Health Department has set up an information line for the public to call with questions about COVID-19. Staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 443-262-9900.
Queen Anne’s County has set up an information line for questions about county departments and services during COVID-19. This line is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 443-786-9529.