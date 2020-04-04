COVID-19 cases rise to 14 in QA

CENTREVILLE — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Queen Anne’s County rose to 14 Friday, April 3, and two of those patients are hospitalized, according to Beth Malasky, county public information officer.
The drive-thru site at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills tested another 47 people for the virus Friday, she said, making a total of 219 people tested at the site since it opened March 20.
The college site will reopen Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., for patients with a doctor’s referral for a test. It is a Mid-Shore effort, with Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Kent, Caroline and Dorchester, all working together, she said.
A COIVD-19 information section has been added to the county website, www.qac.org, that includes the total number of positive cases, the number hospitalized and if anyone has died.
“The majority of Queen Anne’s County cases have not had travel history or a known connection with another positive case,” Malasky said previously. “This means that there is community spread of COVID-19 in Queen Anne’s County. With community spread, everyone is at some risk for COVID-19, and everyone is expected to stay at home as much as possible and take precautions.”
COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease of the lungs. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. COVID-19 is spread by contact with an infected person, usually through coughing and sneezing or between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet). It is also possible that a person can become infected by touching a surface or an object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose and possibly eyes. COVID-19 is a new virus in humans; most people have little or no immunity.
All residents are instructed to continue with social distancing and if you are having symptoms to contact your doctor. Persons who have been exposed to the virus have the potential to infect others before they display symptoms.
Queen Anne’s County Health Department has set up an information line for the public to call with questions about COVID-19. Staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 443-262-9900.
Queen Anne’s County has set up an information line for questions about county departments and services during COVID-19. This line is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 443-786-9529.