COVID-19 cases continue to climb

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County ended the day Wednesday, May 27, with 152 residents having tested positive for COVID-19; two patients were hospitalized, according to Beth Malasky, public information officer.
According to the Queen Anne’s County Health Department, 130 of those cases were considered “recovered” and released from isolation as of Monday, May 25.
Health Officer Dr. Joseph Ciotola Jr. lists four deaths from the coronavirus in the county, while the state site shows 12. The other deaths all occurred at nursing homes or other long-term facilities in Kent and Anne Arundel counties, where the patients were infected and died. They didn’t show up in the Queen Anne’s numbers until their death certificates were issued listing their “home” residence.
Two of the local deaths apparently are also from a nursing home. The Maryland coronavirus website shows six staff cases and seven resident cases at Corsica Hills Center in Centreville with two confirmed resident deaths.
The drive-thru test site at Chesapeake College tested another 37 people Wednesday, Malasky said. The site is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for patients with a doctor’s order.
The test site is a Mid-Shore effort with Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Kent, Caroline and Dorchester counties all working together. It gives primary care doctors a way to get patients tested when they meet the criteria without their having to go to the hospital.
As of Wednesday evening, 1,207 people from the Eastern Shore and Anne Arundel County had been tested there.
Talbot County Health Department said this week that the college test site would be closing as of next Friday, June 5, but Malasky said she was unable to confirm that.
Many areas of Queen Anne’s County have exceeded the seven positive cases required to be listed on the state’s ZIP code map. Wednesday, the map showed 10 positive cases in 21607 (Barclay); 33 cases in 21617 (Centreville); 15 cases in 21619 (Chester); 12 cases in 21638 (Grasonville); 24 cases in 21666 (Stevensville); 17 cases in 21668 (Sudlersville); 94 cases in 21649 (Marydel), which includes Caroline County; 23 cases in 21651 (Millington), which includes Kent County; and 107 cases in 21620 (Chestertown), which includes Kent County.
COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease of the lungs. An updated list of symptoms from the Centers for Disease Control includes cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills/repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. Additional symptoms reported in children may include fever, runny nose, cough, vomiting and diarrhea.
COVID-19 is spread by contact with an infected person, usually through coughing and sneezing or between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet). It is also possible that people can become infected by touching a surface or an object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose and possibly eyes. COVID-19 is a new virus in humans; most people have little or no immunity.
All residents are instructed to continue with social distancing and if having symptoms to contact their doctor. Persons who have been exposed to the virus have the potential to infect others before they display symptoms.
Queen Anne’s County Health Department has an information line for the public to call with questions about COVID-19. Staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 443-262-9900.