We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

featured

COVID-19 cases by county — April 17

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland by 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, are 11,572, a one-day increase of 788 cases (with 362 on the Eastern Shore, a one-day increase of 58, with a total of seven deaths). Since March 3, the number of negative test results is 50,437, deaths 425, probable deaths 69, hospitalizations 2,612; and released from isolation 736. Delaware’s numbers are updated in the evening. On Friday, April 17, Delaware reported 2,323 confirmed cases, a one-day increase of 248. The number of negative test results is 11,694, deaths 61, currently hospitalized 224, and recovered 423. For more detailed information, see coronavirus.maryland.gov and coronavirus.delaware.gov/.

Total cases (and deaths) by Maryland county and Baltimore city (* indicates probable coronavirus deaths):

Allegany — 26 (1)

Anne Arundel — 966 (34) 6*

Baltimore County — 1,569 (37) 7*

Baltimore city — 1,273 (38) 4*

Calvert — 109 (2)

Caroline — 28

Carroll — 288 (25) 2*

Cecil — 127 (2)

Charles — 337 (15)

Dorchester — 20 (1)

Frederick — 525 (23) 7*

Garrett — 4

Harford — 176 6*

Howard — 475 (10) 1*

Kent — 14 (1)

Montgomery — 2,280 (63) 15*

Prince George’s — 2,966 (77) 10*

Queen Anne’s — 19 (1)

St. Mary’s — 100 (1)

Somerset — 9

Talbot — 14 (1)

Washington — 116 (1)

Wicomico — 103 (1)

Worcester — 28

Totals by Delaware county:

New Castle — 1,100

Kent — 384

Sussex — 811

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business