COVID-19 closing college campuses

CHESTERTOWN — As public schools throughout Maryland are closing next week, college campuses are extending spring breaks to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus known as "COVID-19."
Previously, Washington College announced a one-week extension of the March 9-13 spring break. On Friday, March 13, President Kurt Landgraf announced that classes would resume online March 23, with students receiving instruction remotely at home or otherwise off campus through April 3.
"After consultation with state and local officials and with the leadership of the Board of Visitors and Governors, it is clear now that the most prudent course of action is to limit the number of people on campus for the remainder of the month," Landgraf said in a statement to the Washington College community March 13. "We have made the unprecedented decision to implement stringent social distancing measures through April 3, including moving much of our coursework online."
Department chairs at the college are talking with administrators to work out which classes will be taught online and other coursework details, according to Landgraf's announcement.
"This situation is still developing, and we ask that you remain patient as we determine next steps. We have not made any determination about the remainder of the semester; we will re-evaluate at the end of March," Landgraf wrote.
At Chesapeake College, spring break is being extended through March 27 for students only, according to its website. The plan is to resume classes March 30, though primarily online.
"Starting March 30th, the majority of courses will be delivered remotely with the aid of technology," the Chesapeake College website states. "Students will be contacted by their instructors directly about how their classes will proceed, where applicable."
The Wye Mills and Cambridge campuses are closed to the public through March 29, though that may be extended, the website states.
Perhaps the biggest blow to students at Chesapeake College is the apparent cancelation of commencement.
"Commencement events will not occur on-campus on May 20, 2020. A virtual ceremony is being considered. Updates will be communicated to students directly," the website states.
Washington College has canceled some planned events. As a member of the Centennial Conference, the college's sporting events are suspended.
Chesapeake College will not be holding any events through the end of April. Sports are canceled as well.
"All college-hosted and college-sponsored events, on or off-campus, in Wye Mills, Cambridge, or in the region, are canceled through April 30, 2020. This date may be extended," the Chesapeake College website states.
Those staff members at both colleges who can work remotely are being encouraged to do so.
"Please know that the health and safety of the Chesapeake College community is our top priority. We recognize our role as a community hub and that our location brings together people from across the region. We are prepared to take appropriate action to support and safeguard our community," the Chesapeake College website states.
Landgraf cautioned against spreading rumors or speculation about what may happen at Washington College. He said no determination has been made about the rest of the semester.
"As soon as our further plans are formed and events become clear, we will notify you immediately," Landgraf said in the statement. "Above all, I ask you to remain calm; we will get through this together."
